© MARELLI General | March 11, 2020
Marelli sets up NA headquarters in Michigan
Tier 1 automotive supplier Marelli has signed a multi-year lease to relocate its North American headquarters to Southfield, Michigan.
The new digs include 200,000 sq. ft. of space, allowing for future room for growth for the company hatched in May 2019 following a merger of Magneti Marelli and Calsonic Kansei, a press release stated. The location brings both teams together at one site. "While it's important for us to be in close proximity to our automotive clients, it's just as important to ease the transition for our employees," said Gene Spektor, Senior Vice President Sales and Business Development North America, Marelli. "Our new location will have minimal impact on the average commute, and will provide employees with a modern, open and collaborative work environment." Once renovations are complete, the modern workspace will offer room for approximately 500 employees, in addition to 75 conference rooms, an auditorium, cafeteria, and fitness room, as well as indoor/outdoor meeting space. Approximately 100,000 sq. ft. will be devoted to R&D activities for the company's automotive lighting, electronics, exhaust, interiors, powertrain, ride dynamics and thermal solutions business units. MEDC CEO Jeff Mason said, "When an international company like Marelli chooses Michigan for its North American headquarters, that is a statement about our state's business attractiveness, talented workforce, and leadership in automotive manufacturing. This project will revitalize a long-vacant building in Southfield and will create a long-term positive impact on the local economy, and we thank Marelli for its continued commitment to Michigan." Marelli currently has two locations in Auburn Hills, Michigan and one in Farmington Hills. The company will begin transitioning to the new site in late 2020, with a completion target of March 2021.
