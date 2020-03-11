© SECO

SECO Integrates InHand Electronics

SECO SpA through its subsidiary SECO USA completed the acquisition of InHand Electronics (InHand), a business based in Rockville, Maryland.

SECO, a high-tech manufacturer of computer miniaturisation and “ready-to-use” IoT integrated systems, has completed the acquisition of 100% of InHand, a Maryland-based provider of low-power rugged embedded systems and software to original equipment manufacturers of handheld, portable, IoT, and wireless devices for the military/defense, industrial, medical, transportation, infotainment and field operations equipment markets. "The acquisition of InHand significantly expands SECO’s dimension in the United States, positioning our Group in an ideal set-up to meet the growing demands from medical, defense and industrial US-based customers" said Greg Nicoloso, President and CEO of SECO USA. "The extensive competencies in engineering, development and manufacturing generated as a result of the integration between SECO USA and InHand represent a significant added value for the combined company’s customers”. InHand is recognised as a designer and manufacturer of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) Single Board Computers (SBC) and tablet platforms for OEMs of wireless, IoT, and handheld electronic devices. The company is ITAR registered for engineering design services and products, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, has approximately 20 employees and is expected to grow significantly through its integration with SECO USA over the next 3 years. “We are very enthusiastic about the integration with the SECO Group which gives us the immediate ability to offer our customers an additional level of technological solutions and product portfolio” said Carlos Valeiras, CEO of InHand Electronics. “Our engineering expertise combined with SECO’s resources, extensive product portfolio, and industrial operations model will allow us to better serve our customers and grow significantly in the United States”. As a result of the transaction SECO USA and InHand Electronics jointly operate as a single company named SECO InHand.