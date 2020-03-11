© mailthepic dreamstime.com General | March 11, 2020
IQM makes its first expansion, establishes German subsidiary
IQM Finland Oy has announced the appointment of quantum computing and quantum technology expert, Prof. Enrique Solano to lead its new subsidiary company in Munich, Germany.
The company's first expansion move outside of Finland intends to harness local quantum expertise to create a co-design hub that tightens the interaction between quantum hardware and quantum software development, a company press release states. “Munich was the obvious location for the new facility. For Germany and Bavaria, in particular, building a quantum computer is a strategic national priority. That commitment has produced an ecosystem of quantum innovation, with stakeholders from industry, academia and the investor community collectively focused on advancing Europe’s quantum leadership,” said IQM’s CEO, Dr. Jan Goetz, in the press release. The idea, according to IQM, is to optimize quantum chips at the earliest development stage to meet gate design, connectivity, gate fidelity, and other technical imperatives for scalable quantum computing. A model that the company claims to allow close collaboration with its current and future software partners throughout Europe to accelerate the development of useful quantum solutions for specialized applications. Prof. Enrique Solano will lead the Munich operation as CEO of IQM Germany. He joins IQM from his leading positions in two quantum centers in Bilbao, Spain, and Shanghai, China. “The hardware-software co-design model is different and exciting and brings a design-think mindset to quantum computing. It lets us develop and optimize next-generation chip architectures for specific applications and implement quantum computing algorithms for industries with entrenched operations in Germany and throughout Europe. For example, financial models and predictions for car manufacturers, as well as models for drug design, material design, aerodynamics, nuclear reactions, biological systems, intelligent devices, use-cases for smart cities, and much more. I’m thrilled to join the company,” said Prof. Solano in the press release. At present, IQM´s team drives the business in four core areas: fabrication, scalable electronics, software, and systems integration. The new team in Munich will extend these efforts to design special-purpose processors for near-term algorithms, while also focusing on IP development.
Tesla on the hunt for central U.S. site In a Tweet yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made clear that the decision to produce the company’s electric pickup truck in the central part of the U.S. has been made - it’s just a matter of exactly where.
Absolute EMS installs MIRTEC machines A MIRTEC MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI machine and MS-11e 3D SPI machine have found a new home at Absolute EMS headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Marelli sets up NA headquarters in Michigan Tier 1 automotive supplier Marelli has signed a multi-year lease to relocate its North American headquarters to Southfield, Michigan.
SECO Integrates InHand Electronics SECO SpA through its subsidiary SECO USA completed the acquisition of InHand Electronics (InHand), a business based in Rockville, Maryland.
Swedish EMS provider makes Germany a separate entity Swedish Hanza is dividing its Central European manufacturing cluster into two units to increase focus on the German market and leverage growth potential.
Aehr recieves $2,9 million-plus order for contactors and carriers Aehr Test Systems today announced it has received orders totaling over $2.9 million from its installed base of FOX test and burn-in system customers for its proprietary WaferPak Contactors and DiePak Carriers.
ZF and Wolong Electric kickstarts joint venture ZF Friedrichshafen AG and the Wolong Electric Group Co., Ltd. have officially put ink on paper related to their new joint venture.
ACDi’s adds Koh Young equipment to NC plant ACDi has made a capital equipment investment in PCB inspection technology at their Nashville, North Carolina factory.
Sanmina expands its production Thailand The new expanded manufacturing facility in Thailand will provide advanced custom packaging and assembly for products across the networking, 5G, data centre, automotive/LIDAR as well as the aerospace and defence market.
Global fab equipment spending poised for 2021 record high Global fab equipment spending promises to rebound from its 2019 downturn and see a modest recovery this year before a sharp uptick drives record investments in 2021, according to SEMI.
Aspocomp delivers a YoY revenue increase in 2019 Despite the lacklustre performance of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Finnish PCB manufacturer ended the full year with signs of growth on all lines.
Flex addresses COVID-19 impact on its 4Q20 Flex says that as a result of the still-evolving COVID-19 situation, it expects fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results to be negatively impacted and the company does not expect to meet its current guidance.
Allied Motion strengthens electronics capabilities via acquisition Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, has acquired Dynamic Controls Group, a subsidiary of Invacare Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of equipment for the medical mobility and rehabilitation markets.
Zollner is continuously watching the development of COVID-19 At Zollner Elektronik AG, an internal working group has been working intensively on the development of the coronavirus since the end of January and is constantly deriving suitable measures.
Brose starts building plant and R&D centre in Serbia German Brose has broken ground on its EUR 180 million investment which will result in a new production and R&D centre in Pancevo, Serbia.
Huawei: ‘the factory will be build in France, regardless of what the government says’ In late February, the Chinese telecom giant announced its intention to build an automated factory will focus on 4G and 5G equipment in France.
Ark Electronics and Surfaceink enter JV for consumer voice solutions Ark Electronics USA and Surfaceink announced a joint venture to deliver production-ready Voice/Audio modules and custom integrations for customers who want their own branded, voice-enabled IoT products and smart technology devices.
Gentherm consolidates manufacturing in NA Thermal solutions provider Gentherm has made changes aligning with its global manufacturing restructuring plan announced in September 2019.
Xerion Advanced Battery wins grant Xerion will receive USD 450,000 from the city of Vandalia, Ohio, as part of the Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity grant funds.
Absolute EMS invests in X-ray system from DAGE Electronics manufacturer, Absolute EMS, Inc., has purchased a Quadra 3 high quality X-ray inspection system from DAGE, part of Nordson Electronics Solutions.
IEC wins contract from global defense company IEC Electronics Corp. has been awarded a Low Rate Initial Production multi-year contract valued at more than USD 15 million, from a top global defense contractor.Load more news