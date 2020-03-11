© Hanza Electronics Production | March 11, 2020
Swedish EMS provider makes Germany a separate entity
Swedish Hanza is dividing its Central European manufacturing cluster into two units to increase focus on the German market and leverage growth potential.
Swedish Hanza’s production units in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic have organisationally belonged to Hanza’s manufacturing cluster in Central Europe, which is now to be divided, a company press release states. The German operations with a separate production facility will focus on customers in the so-called DACH area (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and carry on the introduction of the company's advisory services in this market. The factories in Poland and the Czech Republic will make up Hanza’s cluster Central Europe, where customers from both the Nordic and DACH region will be offered complete manufacturing. Following the split, Hanza will have six clusters: Sweden, Finland, Germany, the Baltic region, Central Europe and China. The division will be effective as of April 1, 2020. "Separating Germany into its own cluster allows us to better address local customers and expand our consulting services, while at the same time gaining an independent and powerful manufacturing cluster in Central Europe," says Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza, in the press release. Willibald Berger, who currently manages all production units in the region, will continue as head of Hanza Germany. Pawel Filarowksi, former country manager of Hanza Poland, will lead the new Central European cluster. As part of the reorganization, the group functions Global Strategic Sourcing and Strategic HR will be decentralized and transferred to HANZA's manufacturing cluster. The sales function will also be redesigned and transferred to the respective clusters. Following this change, which is expected to be implemented during the second quarter of 2020, Hanza’s group management team will consist of Erik Stenfors, CEO; Lars Åkerblom, CFO and Andreas Nordin, COO.
Ad
SECO Integrates InHand Electronics SECO SpA through its subsidiary SECO USA completed the acquisition of InHand Electronics (InHand), a business based in Rockville, Maryland.
IQM makes its first expansion, establishes German subsidiary IQM Finland Oy has announced the appointment of quantum computing and quantum technology expert, Prof. Enrique Solano to lead its new subsidiary company in Munich, Germany.
Swedish EMS provider makes Germany a separate entity Swedish Hanza is dividing its Central European manufacturing cluster into two units to increase focus on the German market and leverage growth potential.
Aehr recieves $2,9 million-plus order for contactors and carriers Aehr Test Systems today announced it has received orders totaling over $2.9 million from its installed base of FOX test and burn-in system customers for its proprietary WaferPak Contactors and DiePak Carriers.
Sponsored content by CMLCML enlightens your journey CML are the leaders for PCB solutions, we specialize in manufacturing and sourcing. Our global engineering team support your new projects throughout the whole PCB process, from the first idea right through to the end of life production. We understand our customer needs such as best product performance, increased reliability and cost effectiveness.
With our established manufacturing infrastructure, we can provide different kinds of technologies tailored to your needs. In the high demanding Automotive Industry one of our solutions are PCBs attached to aluminum plate which are used for LED technology for example lighting products like the headlights. Exceptional thermal conductivity performance, reliability and flexibility is requested for those PCBs.
Ad
ZF and Wolong Electric kickstarts joint venture ZF Friedrichshafen AG and the Wolong Electric Group Co., Ltd. have officially put ink on paper related to their new joint venture.
ACDi’s adds Koh Young equipment to NC plant ACDi has made a capital equipment investment in PCB inspection technology at their Nashville, North Carolina factory.
Sanmina expands its production Thailand The new expanded manufacturing facility in Thailand will provide advanced custom packaging and assembly for products across the networking, 5G, data centre, automotive/LIDAR as well as the aerospace and defence market.
Global fab equipment spending poised for 2021 record high Global fab equipment spending promises to rebound from its 2019 downturn and see a modest recovery this year before a sharp uptick drives record investments in 2021, according to SEMI.
Sponsored content by Mek (Marantz Electronics)3D AOI connectivity is exceptionally important, but what about inspection quality? 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems have become a critical component of production lines in electronics manufacturing Smart Factories as the hubs for quality control, giving valuable feedback to the production machines. But Smart Factories with AOI can only work if the AOI results are reliable…
Aspocomp delivers a YoY revenue increase in 2019 Despite the lacklustre performance of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Finnish PCB manufacturer ended the full year with signs of growth on all lines.
Flex addresses COVID-19 impact on its 4Q20 Flex says that as a result of the still-evolving COVID-19 situation, it expects fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results to be negatively impacted and the company does not expect to meet its current guidance.
Allied Motion strengthens electronics capabilities via acquisition Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, has acquired Dynamic Controls Group, a subsidiary of Invacare Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of equipment for the medical mobility and rehabilitation markets.
Zollner is continuously watching the development of COVID-19 At Zollner Elektronik AG, an internal working group has been working intensively on the development of the coronavirus since the end of January and is constantly deriving suitable measures.
Brose starts building plant and R&D centre in Serbia German Brose has broken ground on its EUR 180 million investment which will result in a new production and R&D centre in Pancevo, Serbia.
Huawei: ‘the factory will be build in France, regardless of what the government says’ In late February, the Chinese telecom giant announced its intention to build an automated factory will focus on 4G and 5G equipment in France.
Ark Electronics and Surfaceink enter JV for consumer voice solutions Ark Electronics USA and Surfaceink announced a joint venture to deliver production-ready Voice/Audio modules and custom integrations for customers who want their own branded, voice-enabled IoT products and smart technology devices.
Gentherm consolidates manufacturing in NA Thermal solutions provider Gentherm has made changes aligning with its global manufacturing restructuring plan announced in September 2019.
Xerion Advanced Battery wins grant Xerion will receive USD 450,000 from the city of Vandalia, Ohio, as part of the Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity grant funds.
Absolute EMS invests in X-ray system from DAGE Electronics manufacturer, Absolute EMS, Inc., has purchased a Quadra 3 high quality X-ray inspection system from DAGE, part of Nordson Electronics Solutions.
IEC wins contract from global defense company IEC Electronics Corp. has been awarded a Low Rate Initial Production multi-year contract valued at more than USD 15 million, from a top global defense contractor.
GPV jumps up a league with 2019 revenues Danish EMS provider, GPV, reported revenues of DKK 2.86 billion (EUR 375 million) for 2019. The acquisition of Swiss CCS more than doubled the size of the company, propelling GPV into a completely different European league.
KUKA secures contract worth millions for a battery pack line In the fourth quarter of 2019, KUKA won the contract for the planning and supply of a fully automated battery pack line: a major double-digit million euro order.
Advanced Circuits pulls back the curtain in Arizona Advanced Circuits yesterday held the formal grand opening of their Chandler facility, which commenced operations in September.Load more news