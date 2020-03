© Hanza

Swedish Hanza ’s production units in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic have organisationally belonged to Hanza’s manufacturing cluster in Central Europe, which is now to be divided, a company press release states. The German operations with a separate production facility will focus on customers in the so-called DACH area (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and carry on the introduction of the company's advisory services in this market. The factories in Poland and the Czech Republic will make up Hanza’s cluster Central Europe, where customers from both the Nordic and DACH region will be offered complete manufacturing. Following the split, Hanza will have six clusters: Sweden, Finland, Germany, the Baltic region, Central Europe and China. The division will be effective as of April 1, 2020. "Separating Germany into its own cluster allows us to better address local customers and expand our consulting services, while at the same time gaining an independent and powerful manufacturing cluster in Central Europe," says Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza, in the press release. Willibald Berger, who currently manages all production units in the region, will continue as head of Hanza Germany. Pawel Filarowksi, former country manager of Hanza Poland, will lead the new Central European cluster. As part of the reorganization, the group functions Global Strategic Sourcing and Strategic HR will be decentralized and transferred to HANZA's manufacturing cluster. The sales function will also be redesigned and transferred to the respective clusters. Following this change, which is expected to be implemented during the second quarter of 2020, Hanza’s group management team will consist of Erik Stenfors, CEO; Lars Åkerblom, CFO and Andreas Nordin, COO.