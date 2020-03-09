© Development Agency of Serbia

Brose starts building plant and R&D centre in Serbia

German Brose has broken ground on its EUR 180 million investment which will result in a new production and R&D centre in Pancevo, Serbia.

Pancevo will be the home of a production site for electric motors and drives as part of the first stage of expansion which is scheduled for completion in 2021. Also, the investment will create about 1'100 new job opportunities in production, development, and administration, according to a report by the Development Agency of Serbia. The construction on the 220'000 square metre site is planned to take around a year. The production of drives for cooling fan modules is set for summer 2021, followed by motors for steering systems and oil pumps. Thomas Spangler, Executive Vice President Operations Brose, said that Brose Group has ambitious plans in Serbia, moreover, it has already allocated EUR 120 million for this first phase of the Pancevo project (60'000 square metres) - the production line and construction of R&D center. He added that the factory will be focused on production of electromotors, the report continues. “We made a very conscious choice for Pancevo and Serbia after analyzing multiple locations across Europe. We have highly qualified staff here; the proximity of Belgrade and Novi Sad as university cities is very important to us. By the end of the year, we plan to have 80 employees in electronics and development, because apart from manufacturing facilities, we will have a research and development department and we will need skilled staff in hardware and software development,” Spangler says in the report.