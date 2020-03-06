© Gentherm

Gentherm consolidates manufacturing in NA

Thermal solutions provider Gentherm has made changes aligning with its global manufacturing restructuring plan announced in September 2019.

As part of the current phase now underway, Michigan-headquartered Gentherm is consolidating all North American electronics manufacturing to Celaya, Mexico, a move that will force the closure of the company’s Burlington, Canada facility and transfer its electronics manufacturing activities from Acuña, Mexico, to Celaya. Approximately 350 Canadian and Mexican salaried and hourly employees will be impacted, though the company did not specify exactly how. “The decision announced today was a difficult one, but part of an overall plan that will strengthen our electronics business, deliver operational efficiencies across our global footprint and continue to drive shareholder value,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “The expanded manufacturing space in Celaya, Mexico will enable us to adapt to the rapidly transforming electronics industry, build upon our manufacturing excellence, and continue to deliver world class electronics products to our customers.” The company expects its North American electronics manufacturing revamp to be completed by mid 2021.