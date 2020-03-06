© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 06, 2020
IEC wins contract from global defense company
IEC Electronics Corp. has been awarded a Low Rate Initial Production multi-year contract valued at more than USD 15 million, from a top global defense contractor.
“We are energized to have been selected for this contract with an established aerospace and defense company that has a strong reputation in the sector. This is a brand new customer for us, who we have been pursuing for more than three years as part of our focused go-to-market strategy. Considering the competitive landscape, it is gratifying that IEC‘s unique technical capabilities and unmatched dependability as a vertically integrated manufacturing partner for life-saving and mission critical products is being recognized with this award," says Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC Electronics in a press release. “We expect to realize modest revenue from the initial phase of this contract during fiscal 2020, with revenue anticipated to increase as production ramps in fiscal 2021. The contract is part of a well-funded, high-priority long-term defense program integral to future national security interests. Given the fact that this is a Low Rate Initial Production order which is expected to ramp to production volumes over time, we are optimistic IEC could see significant additional future revenue from this program.“
Absolute EMS invests in X-ray system from DAGE Electronics manufacturer, Absolute EMS, Inc., has purchased a Quadra 3 high quality X-ray inspection system from DAGE, part of Nordson Electronics Solutions.
GPV jumps up a league with 2019 revenues Danish EMS provider, GPV, reported revenues of DKK 2.86 billion (EUR 375 million) for 2019. The acquisition of Swiss CCS more than doubled the size of the company, propelling GPV into a completely different European league.
KUKA secures contract worth millions for a battery pack line In the fourth quarter of 2019, KUKA won the contract for the planning and supply of a fully automated battery pack line: a major double-digit million euro order.
Advanced Circuits pulls back the curtain in Arizona Advanced Circuits yesterday held the formal grand opening of their Chandler facility, which commenced operations in September.
Volvo Cars inaugurates new battery assembly line at Ghent plant Volvo Cars has formally inaugurated a brand new battery assembly line at its Belgian manufacturing plant in Ghent, where it will start building its first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge P8, later this year.
Geely enters satellite industry with production & testing centre Geely has started the construction of an intelligent satellite production and testing centre to facilitate in Taizhou, China, to be used for autonomous driving solutions.
COVID-19 disrupts smartphone production - expected to decline 3.5% in 2020 The smartphone supply chain is continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Owing to hindrances such as uneven factory work resumption statuses, a generally low rate of returning labor, and breaks in logistics and transportation, the supply chain has not been recovering as previously expected, says TrendForce.
Ericsson USA 5G smart factory produces its first base stations Signed, sealed and ready to deliver; the first 5G products from the new Ericsson USA 5G Smart Factory in Texas has left the production lines.
Nordson SELECT full steam ahead for 2020 Following its move from Spokane Valley to Liberty Lake, Washington, one year ago, a move that combined and expanded its engineering and manufacturing operations, Nordson SELECT is ready for growth in 2020.
Multi-billion Round 1 for Waymo Silicon Valley-based Waymo has completed its first external investment round, led by Silver Lake, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Mubadala Investment Company.
COVID-19: TT Electronics is monitoring the situation carefully While the company says that the possible impact of an extended supply chain disruption related to the Coronavirus is still uncertain, TT is currently expecting a hit of GBP 3 million on its profits.
TT delivers strong performance with another year of revenue growth “Our performance in 2019 is the latest evidence of the significant business transformation we have achieved over the last five years,” says CEO Richard Tyson.
Foxconn to return to normal production levels by end of March EMS giant Foxconn, is reportedly planning to resume normal production in China by the end of March, following a term of limited production due to novel Coronavirus.
European semiconductor sales up 1.2% in January The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says that European sales of semiconductors reached USD 3.247 billion in January 2020, an increase of 1.2% compared to the December 2019 total of USD 3.208 billion. Europe was the only region worldwide to register month-on-month growth in January.
Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 800 Evo Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications for deployment in Asia.
Hard times for Finnish manufacturer - jobs at risk Teleste disappointing 2019 results – especially within the Network Products segment – reflects a technological shift which has led to a decreased demand for traditional access network products. Now the company is adapting its operations.
Enics’ Chinese production going back to normality The majority of the office workers at Enics factories in China have now been able to return to their workplaces.
Integra Technologies, Presto Engineering form partnership High-reliability semiconductor services provider Integra Technologies has partnered with San Jose-based Presto Engineering.
Intervala, Noregon Systems ink agreement Intervala LLC has signed a manufacturing agreement with North Carolina’s Noregon Systems Inc.
Z-AXIS makes capex investment in New York Z-AXIS Inc. has added USD 1 million in SMT equipment to the company’s design and contract manufacturing center near Rochester, New York.
paragon plans sale of Voltabox stake paragon plans to sell its stake in its subsidiary Voltabox AG. The options currently being weighed by the majority shareholder range from a partial sale to the sale of the entire stake.