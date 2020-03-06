GPV Electronics in China back to normal operation

Since end of February, the GPV Electronics production site in China has been back in operation and for a week now, back at full speed.

“First and foremost, it is important for me to express my gratitude towards our management and employees at our site in China. They have handled the situation in a very professional and responsible manner,” says Bo Lybæk, CEO at GPV and continues, in a short update. “The health and safety of our employees and visitors is very important to us and we continue to follow the local restrictions on how to handle the site safely in relation to the Covid-19.”