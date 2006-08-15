Sony batteries puts Dell computers on fire

Dell has now to recall about 4 million computers sold during the last two years because the batteries could cause fire on the computers.

The batteries, lithium-ion type, manufactured by Sony ha shown that they could cause a fire on the computers. 2,7 million computers in USA and 1,4 million computers sold in other regions will now be retrieved.



Sony will most likely have to take a major part of the costs for this action that is valued to more than 200 million dollars.



See the computer models at risk listed below:



Latitude D410, D500, D505, D510, D520, D600, D610, D620, D800, D810



Inspiron 6000, 8500, 8600, 9100, 9200, 9300, 500m, 510m, 600m, 6400, E1505, 700m, 710m, 9400, E1705



Precision M20, M60, M70 och M90



XPS, XPS Gen2, XPS M170 och XPS M1710