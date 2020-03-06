© KUKA

KUKA secures contract worth millions for a battery pack line

In the fourth quarter of 2019, KUKA won the contract for the planning and supply of a fully automated battery pack line: a major double-digit million euro order.

Starting 2021, battery systems for fully electric vehicles in the premium segment will be manufactured in this production facility. Not only the demanding process steps required for assembly, but also the high capacity and technical availability, the quality requirements and systematic acquisition of all relevant process data pose special challenges to this production line. KUKA is implementing its technological know-how as well as over fifty KUKA industrial robots to meet these demands, encompassing the supply, cleaning and measuring of the battery frames, checking the battery modules to be installed, application of the thermal compound, assembling and fastening the individual modules in the battery frame, electrical contacting, sealing and screwing on the housing cover, and finally the leak test and quality inspection at the end of the line. “Electromobility is absolutely a global market of the future,” says Peter Mohnen, CEO of KUKA AG. “We are proud that KUKA wins out in this sector with its comprehensive expertise and experience in the automation of battery production, and that we are able to support our customers in the automotive industry by turning e-mobility into a reality.”