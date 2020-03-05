© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Advanced Circuits pulls back the curtain in Arizona

Advanced Circuits yesterday held the formal grand opening of their Chandler facility, which commenced operations in September.

More than USD 7 million went into the 50,000 sq. ft. fully-renovated space, doubling the size of their former location in Tempe and joining those in Aurora, Colorado and Maple Grove, Minnesota. In a press release, Advanced Circuits CEO John Yacoub said, “This has been a very exciting period for Advanced Circuits as we continue to realize business growth with the support of our loyal customers. We thank you for your business and look forward to continuing to serve all your PCB needs in not only our Arizona facility but also in our Colorado and Minnesota locations.” Chandler City Council and Chamber of Commerce members attended the event.