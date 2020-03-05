© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com PCB | March 05, 2020
Advanced Circuits pulls back the curtain in Arizona
Advanced Circuits yesterday held the formal grand opening of their Chandler facility, which commenced operations in September.
More than USD 7 million went into the 50,000 sq. ft. fully-renovated space, doubling the size of their former location in Tempe and joining those in Aurora, Colorado and Maple Grove, Minnesota. In a press release, Advanced Circuits CEO John Yacoub said, “This has been a very exciting period for Advanced Circuits as we continue to realize business growth with the support of our loyal customers. We thank you for your business and look forward to continuing to serve all your PCB needs in not only our Arizona facility but also in our Colorado and Minnesota locations.” Chandler City Council and Chamber of Commerce members attended the event.
Volvo Cars inaugurates new battery assembly line at Ghent plant Volvo Cars has formally inaugurated a brand new battery assembly line at its Belgian manufacturing plant in Ghent, where it will start building its first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge P8, later this year.
Geely enters satellite industry with production & testing centre Geely has started the construction of an intelligent satellite production and testing centre to facilitate in Taizhou, China, to be used for autonomous driving solutions.
COVID-19 disrupts smartphone production - expected to decline 3.5% in 2020 The smartphone supply chain is continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Owing to hindrances such as uneven factory work resumption statuses, a generally low rate of returning labor, and breaks in logistics and transportation, the supply chain has not been recovering as previously expected, says TrendForce.
Ericsson USA 5G smart factory produces its first base stations Signed, sealed and ready to deliver; the first 5G products from the new Ericsson USA 5G Smart Factory in Texas has left the production lines.
Nordson SELECT full steam ahead for 2020 Following its move from Spokane Valley to Liberty Lake, Washington, one year ago, a move that combined and expanded its engineering and manufacturing operations, Nordson SELECT is ready for growth in 2020.
Multi-billion Round 1 for Waymo Silicon Valley-based Waymo has completed its first external investment round, led by Silver Lake, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Mubadala Investment Company.
COVID-19: TT Electronics is monitoring the situation carefully While the company says that the possible impact of an extended supply chain disruption related to the Coronavirus is still uncertain, TT is currently expecting a hit of GBP 3 million on its profits.
TT delivers strong performance with another year of revenue growth “Our performance in 2019 is the latest evidence of the significant business transformation we have achieved over the last five years,” says CEO Richard Tyson.
Foxconn to return to normal production levels by end of March EMS giant Foxconn, is reportedly planning to resume normal production in China by the end of March, following a term of limited production due to novel Coronavirus.
European semiconductor sales up 1.2% in January The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says that European sales of semiconductors reached USD 3.247 billion in January 2020, an increase of 1.2% compared to the December 2019 total of USD 3.208 billion. Europe was the only region worldwide to register month-on-month growth in January.
Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 800 Evo Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications for deployment in Asia.
Hard times for Finnish manufacturer - jobs at risk Teleste disappointing 2019 results – especially within the Network Products segment – reflects a technological shift which has led to a decreased demand for traditional access network products. Now the company is adapting its operations.
Enics’ Chinese production going back to normality The majority of the office workers at Enics factories in China have now been able to return to their workplaces.
Integra Technologies, Presto Engineering form partnership High-reliability semiconductor services provider Integra Technologies has partnered with San Jose-based Presto Engineering.
Intervala, Noregon Systems ink agreement Intervala LLC has signed a manufacturing agreement with North Carolina’s Noregon Systems Inc.
Z-AXIS makes capex investment in New York Z-AXIS Inc. has added USD 1 million in SMT equipment to the company’s design and contract manufacturing center near Rochester, New York.
paragon plans sale of Voltabox stake paragon plans to sell its stake in its subsidiary Voltabox AG. The options currently being weighed by the majority shareholder range from a partial sale to the sale of the entire stake.
Flex expands its logistics and warehouse centre in Poland The manufacturer has completed the latest stage in the expansion of its industrial park in Tczew, within the Pomeranian Special Economic Zone.
Plexus updates its financial outlook due to COVID-19 Plexus is updating its fiscal second quarter revenue outlook due to evolving business and financial implications relating to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Saki Corporation opens new factory in Nara prefecture AOI and X-ray inspection equipment provider, Saki Corporation, is opening its new manufacturing plant in Yamato Koriyama City, Nara Prefecture for the manufacturing of 3D automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment to meet the increased demand for X-ray inspection in the Smart Factory.
Leadership shuffle at TDK’s MEMS Sensors Business Group TDK Corporation has announced that Behrooz Abdi will step down as CEO of InvenSense Inc. and general manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group.
Eguana secures strategic investment from Itochu The investment, in the form of unsecured convertible debentures, will allow the company to expand its existing relationship with Itochu Corp.Load more news
