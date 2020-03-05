© Geely

Geely enters satellite industry with production & testing centre

Geely has started the construction of an intelligent satellite production and testing centre to facilitate in Taizhou, China, to be used for autonomous driving solutions.

The new facility, which is established under Geely’s subsidiary Geely Technology Group, marks the first time a private enterprise has begun to produce satellites in China. The company says that the facility will include a modular satellite manufacturing centre, satellite testing centre, satellite R&D centre, and cloud computing centre. “The pace at which science and technology is developing has reached an unprecedented level, changing human society at its core. Today, the automotive industry faces huge challenges and equally huge opportunities. Geely must take the initiative to embrace change, develop through innovation, find new synergies online and offline, and cooperate with global partners to become a global technology leader, drive change in mobility, and create new value for users,” says Chairman of Geely Holding Group, Li Shufu. Geely’s entry into the field of satellites is part of the company’s transformation into a global mobility technology group. The satellite strategy will be implemented by Geespace, a Geely operating company established in 2018 for the development, launch, and operation of low-orbit satellites. The current plan is to begin the launch of its commercial low-orbit satellite network by the end of 2020.