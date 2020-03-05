© Ericsson

Ericsson USA 5G smart factory produces its first base stations

Signed, sealed and ready to deliver; the first 5G products from the new Ericsson USA 5G Smart Factory in Texas has left the production lines.

Ericsson's smart factory in Lewisville, Texas, has produced its first 5G base station. Announced last year, Ericsson claimed that the factory will be one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the industry when it is fully operational later this year. The first product manufactured at the factory is the millimeter-wave Street Macro solution, which is key to Ericsson’s 5G portfolio for its North American customers. All radio access components are housed in one lightweight enclosure, allowing service providers to rapidly grow 5G coverage in complex city environments. The Street Macro solution, part of the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, is also helping to provide Ericsson’s 5G-enabled connectivity in the smart factory. “We’re excited to produce advanced 5G radio products for our U.S. customers, to meet the demand for next-generation 5G networks across the country. It’s also exciting to use our own 5G products in the factory for wireless connectivity to increase production efficiency. With the first 5G base stations now rolling off the production line, we are on target this year to have the most fully automated, sustainable 5G smart factory in the U.S,” says Erik Simonsson, Head of the USA 5G Smart Factory, Ericsson, in a press release. Ericsson’s smart factory will utilise flexible production, employing industrial solutions such as automated warehouses, connected logistics, automated assembly, packing, product handling and autonomous carts. Ericsson will initially employ approximately 100 people at the facility.