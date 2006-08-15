Trident appoints new sales director

Trident has announced the appointment of a new sales director. Paul Chambers joins Trident from Optrex Europe and takes responsibility for Trident's sales and product marketing teams.

"Trident offers its customers a wide and advanced range of products, it has therefore been important for us to appoint someone with the knowledge and experience of all our target markets and customers," commented Patrick Journo, managing director of Trident. "I am positive that Paul will be invaluable in evaluating the current markets, defining appropriate targets for our teams and co-ordinating, developing and strengthening the UK sales functions."



Chambers has worked in the displays industry for over 20 years and previously held senior sales positions at Optrex Europe, Three-Five Systems and Toshiba Displays.



Commenting on his new role, Paul Chambers remarked: "I am delighted to be joining the team at Trident and I am looking forward to the new challenges it will bring. I hope that I can provide enhanced focus for Trident's broad product portfolio."