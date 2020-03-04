© TT Electronics Electronics Production | March 04, 2020
COVID-19: TT Electronics is monitoring the situation carefully
While the company says that the possible impact of an extended supply chain disruption related to the Coronavirus is still uncertain, TT is currently expecting a hit of GBP 3 million on its profits.
TT operates two manufacturing facilities in China. One in Suzhou with about 650 employees and one in Dongguan with some 200 employees. In addition, the company has two small support facilities in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. These facilities accounted for 25% of the groups revenues during 2019. “Following the coronavirus outbreak around the turn of the year, our primary concern has been the well-being of our employees and managing their safe return to work following the lunar holiday. Both of our facilities closed for the lunar new year holiday as normal and were mostly closed for normal production until 10 February, as directed by the Chinese authorities. During this period, our global business continuity and crisis management plans operated very effectively, and we responded daily to local authority guidance,” the company writes in an update within its fiscal report.. TT’s Suzhou facility was given special permission to continue production throughout the extended lunar holiday to supply some critically needed medical diagnostic products for use in combating the virus. “At this time, under strict government control, we operated at circa 20% capacity instead of being shut completely. The Suzhou and Dongguan facilities re-opened on 10 February and have experienced a slower than normal capacity ramp-up but are now operating at circa 95% capacity,” the update continues. Right now, the company is carefully monitoring its supply chain of around 900 suppliers in China. And at this time, with the information currently available, TT estimates that about 99% of its suppliers have recommenced operations but with varying degrees of capacity. “We are well placed to make progress in 2020 and beyond. However, the duration and impact of the coronavirus remains uncertain, and based on the current situation we anticipate that it could impact underlying operating profit by up to GBP 3 million in 2020,” says Richard Tyson, Chief Executive Officer, in the company’s fiscal report.
Nordson SELECT full steam ahead for 2020 Following its move from Spokane Valley to Liberty Lake, Washington, one year ago, a move that combined and expanded its engineering and manufacturing operations, Nordson SELECT is ready for growth in 2020.
Multi-billion Round 1 for Waymo Silicon Valley-based Waymo has completed its first external investment round, led by Silver Lake, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Mubadala Investment Company.
TT delivers strong performance with another year of revenue growth “Our performance in 2019 is the latest evidence of the significant business transformation we have achieved over the last five years,” says CEO Richard Tyson.
Foxconn to return to normal production levels by end of March EMS giant Foxconn, is reportedly planning to resume normal production in China by the end of March, following a term of limited production due to novel Coronavirus.
European semiconductor sales up 1.2% in January The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says that European sales of semiconductors reached USD 3.247 billion in January 2020, an increase of 1.2% compared to the December 2019 total of USD 3.208 billion. Europe was the only region worldwide to register month-on-month growth in January.
Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 800 Evo Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications for deployment in Asia.
Hard times for Finnish manufacturer - jobs at risk Teleste disappointing 2019 results – especially within the Network Products segment – reflects a technological shift which has led to a decreased demand for traditional access network products. Now the company is adapting its operations.
Enics’ Chinese production going back to normality The majority of the office workers at Enics factories in China have now been able to return to their workplaces.
Integra Technologies, Presto Engineering form partnership High-reliability semiconductor services provider Integra Technologies has partnered with San Jose-based Presto Engineering.
Intervala, Noregon Systems ink agreement Intervala LLC has signed a manufacturing agreement with North Carolina’s Noregon Systems Inc.
Z-AXIS makes capex investment in New York Z-AXIS Inc. has added USD 1 million in SMT equipment to the company’s design and contract manufacturing center near Rochester, New York.
paragon plans sale of Voltabox stake paragon plans to sell its stake in its subsidiary Voltabox AG. The options currently being weighed by the majority shareholder range from a partial sale to the sale of the entire stake.
Flex expands its logistics and warehouse centre in Poland The manufacturer has completed the latest stage in the expansion of its industrial park in Tczew, within the Pomeranian Special Economic Zone.
Plexus updates its financial outlook due to COVID-19 Plexus is updating its fiscal second quarter revenue outlook due to evolving business and financial implications relating to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Saki Corporation opens new factory in Nara prefecture AOI and X-ray inspection equipment provider, Saki Corporation, is opening its new manufacturing plant in Yamato Koriyama City, Nara Prefecture for the manufacturing of 3D automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment to meet the increased demand for X-ray inspection in the Smart Factory.
Leadership shuffle at TDK’s MEMS Sensors Business Group TDK Corporation has announced that Behrooz Abdi will step down as CEO of InvenSense Inc. and general manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group.
Eguana secures strategic investment from Itochu The investment, in the form of unsecured convertible debentures, will allow the company to expand its existing relationship with Itochu Corp.
Huawei warns it may not return to U.S. suppliers Huawei has circumvented Trump’s ban on the sale of U.S. components to the Chinese telecom giant by ramping up efforts at self-relianceꟷbecoming its own supplier of the semiconductor chips it needs to produce the highly sought-after base stations, a critical component in 5G network rollouts around the world.
Samsung starts construction on new R&D centre in Vietnam South Koran Electronics giant has started the construction of a USD 220 million R&D centre in Vietnam.
Season’s China site accredited with AS9100 certification EMS provider Season Group’s site in mainland China has been accredited with AS9100 certification for its quality management system (QMS).
Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri to step down Nokia announces that the company has appointed Pekka Lundmark as President and CEO of Nokia. Lundmark is expected to start in his new role on September 1, 2020.
Corona case at Aixtron - No restrictions on business operations During the evening of February 27, 2020, Aixtron was informed by an employee that he had been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.Load more news