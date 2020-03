© Apple

Foxconn says that it is currently unable to estimate the virus’ actual impact on its full year results, according to a report in Reuters. Chairman Liu Young-Way said during an online investor conference on Tuesday that; “Prevention of outbreak, resumption of work and production are our top priority,” according to Reuters. In late January the company stated in an update that the company had “ measures in place to ensure that we can continue to meet all global manufacturing obligations ,” as reported by Evertiq. Once February came around the corner the company cautiously restated production following the extended lunar new year, but the virus outbreak will make a dent on the company’s revenues for the year. Foxconn’s return to normal production could spell ‘good news’ for Apple who recently stated that it does not expect to meet the previously announced revenue guidance for March quarter due to two the COVID-19 outbreak.