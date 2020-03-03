© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Integra Technologies, Presto Engineering form partnership

High-reliability semiconductor services provider Integra Technologies has partnered with San Jose-based Presto Engineering.

Under terms of the deal, which was completed in February, Presto will consign its existing RF test equipment set to Integra Technology’s Milpitas, California location. Integra will become the service arm to existing Presto Engineering’s customers, a press release read. Integra will integrate Presto’s employee base and use the company’s equipment and personnel to expand its operations, including expanded reliability/electrostatic discharge (ESD) laboratory and RF wafer sort services in a newly-built Class 1000 cleanroom area. Integra President Brett Robinson said, “We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to become the service arm to Presto’s U.S. customers and appreciate the trust that Presto has placed with us. This partnership will provide our customers with a highly experienced and talented staff, the most advanced equipment, and 24/5 service.”