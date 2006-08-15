Rutronik presents the RuBaDi Program

The Displays and Embedded Boards Division of Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is offering a holistic embedded system solution.

With RuBaDi (Rutronik Board and Display), the user receives a complete offer comprising the Embedded Board, TFT, Backlight Inverter and all necessary cables. Customer-specific modifications can also include a power supply and a suitable housing as well as optional touch solutions on request. Increasing competition and cost pressure need holistic solutions from a single source. They should reduce the time and resource-consuming search for proper sources of procurement as well as parallel schedule monitoring for different products to a minimum. With its RuBaDi Program, Rutronik is facing these challenges in the market. The customer receives a coordinated Embedded System from a single source with only one order number. This implies not only hardware compatibility, but also the possible software modification of the BIOS, which may be necessary to present the image correctly on the LCD. This lets the customer concentrate on its core competence, the realisation of its application.



The basis of RuBaDi is an Embedded Board which includes the usual PC/104, SBC 3.5" and SBC 5.25" form factors as well as various ATX formats for industrial applications. ETX Boards which are interesting for the developer can also be imagined in the kit.