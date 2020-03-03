© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Intervala, Noregon Systems ink agreement

Intervala LLC has signed a manufacturing agreement with North Carolina’s Noregon Systems Inc.

Under terms of the contract, products manufactured by Intervala will be used in Noregon’s proprietary large-vehicle diagnostic equipment, which collects and analyzes real-time vehicle health and performance data, a press release said. The products will be manufactured at Intervala’s Pittsburgh area facility. Intervala president and CEO Teresa Huber said, “We are excited to be selected by Noregon to support their advanced, IoT (internet of things) vehicle diagnostics technology. Noregon is the industry-recognized authority on connected vehicle solutions, and we are extremely pleased to welcome this innovative company to our growing list of successful global customers.” Noregon CEO Tim Bigwood said, “This partnership with Intervala creates tremendous value for our customers. Their expertise empowers us to continue to enhance our industry-leading connected vehicle solutions that organizations rely on to maximize uptime in their fleet.”