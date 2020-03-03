© Z AXIS

Z-AXIS makes capex investment in New York

Z-AXIS Inc. has added USD 1 million in SMT equipment to the company’s design and contract manufacturing center near Rochester, New York.

As of December 2019, the capital equipment additions included four MY300 robotic pick-and-place machines from Mycronic Inc., in addition to several other pieces of equipment to create two identical SMT production lines. Also added were a second automated board feeder; a Speedline SP710 AVI automatic stencil printer; a Pyramax 98 solder reflow oven; and a Nordson YESTECH B3 AOI system. Z-AXIS President Michael Allen said, “We’ve used Mycronic equipment in our high-speed, high-mix manufacturing for many years. With this update we can place twice as many parts per hour and handle a wider variety of component shapes using automation. As a result, we’ve doubled our SMT capacity, and can produce more complex boards with greater efficiency. Two identical production lines give us the flexibility to respond to last-minute customer demand changes and routine maintenance on either line.” The latest investments are part of the company’s long-range plan to continuously expand its EMS capabilities at its 32,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing center in western New York.