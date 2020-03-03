Addtech acquires DMC Digital Motor Control GmbH and Q-tronic B.V.

Addtech Power Solutions, a business area in the Addtech Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in DMC Digital Motor Control GmbH and Q-tronic B.V.

DMC designs and produces electrical motor controllers for battery driven applications including electrical vehicles. The company is based in Germany, with sales mainly throughout Europe. Q-tronic provide electrical component solutions and subsystems for electrical vehicles in mainly Benelux countries. Together DMC and Q-tronic have a turnover of approximately EUR 7 million and have 20 employees. DMC and Q-tronic will effectively complement Addtech's current operations in the business unit Customised Solutions with its focus on electrification of vehicles and machines. Together with our other companies in the business unit, DMC and Q-tronic will strengthen our position in providing own solutions that matters for machine efficency world wide. The closing will take place today and is estimated to have a marginally positive effect on Addtech’s earnings per share during the next financial year.