Electronics Production | March 03, 2020
Addtech acquires DMC Digital Motor Control GmbH and Q-tronic B.V.
Addtech Power Solutions, a business area in the Addtech Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in DMC Digital Motor Control GmbH and Q-tronic B.V.
DMC designs and produces electrical motor controllers for battery driven applications including electrical vehicles. The company is based in Germany, with sales mainly throughout Europe. Q-tronic provide electrical component solutions and subsystems for electrical vehicles in mainly Benelux countries. Together DMC and Q-tronic have a turnover of approximately EUR 7 million and have 20 employees. DMC and Q-tronic will effectively complement Addtech's current operations in the business unit Customised Solutions with its focus on electrification of vehicles and machines. Together with our other companies in the business unit, DMC and Q-tronic will strengthen our position in providing own solutions that matters for machine efficency world wide. The closing will take place today and is estimated to have a marginally positive effect on Addtech’s earnings per share during the next financial year.
Integra Technologies, Presto Engineering form partnership High-reliability semiconductor services provider Integra Technologies has partnered with San Jose-based Presto Engineering.
Intervala, Noregon Systems ink agreement Intervala LLC has signed a manufacturing agreement with North Carolina’s Noregon Systems Inc.
Z-AXIS makes capex investment in New York Z-AXIS Inc. has added USD 1 million in SMT equipment to the company’s design and contract manufacturing center near Rochester, New York.
paragon plans sale of Voltabox stake paragon plans to sell its stake in its subsidiary Voltabox AG. The options currently being weighed by the majority shareholder range from a partial sale to the sale of the entire stake.
Flex expands its logistics and warehouse centre in Poland The manufacturer has completed the latest stage in the expansion of its industrial park in Tczew, within the Pomeranian Special Economic Zone.
Plexus updates its financial outlook due to COVID-19 Plexus is updating its fiscal second quarter revenue outlook due to evolving business and financial implications relating to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Saki Corporation opens new factory in Nara prefecture AOI and X-ray inspection equipment provider, Saki Corporation, is opening its new manufacturing plant in Yamato Koriyama City, Nara Prefecture for the manufacturing of 3D automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment to meet the increased demand for X-ray inspection in the Smart Factory.
Leadership shuffle at TDK’s MEMS Sensors Business Group TDK Corporation has announced that Behrooz Abdi will step down as CEO of InvenSense Inc. and general manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group.
Eguana secures strategic investment from Itochu The investment, in the form of unsecured convertible debentures, will allow the company to expand its existing relationship with Itochu Corp.
Huawei warns it may not return to U.S. suppliers Huawei has circumvented Trump’s ban on the sale of U.S. components to the Chinese telecom giant by ramping up efforts at self-relianceꟷbecoming its own supplier of the semiconductor chips it needs to produce the highly sought-after base stations, a critical component in 5G network rollouts around the world.
Samsung starts construction on new R&D centre in Vietnam South Koran Electronics giant has started the construction of a USD 220 million R&D centre in Vietnam.
Season’s China site accredited with AS9100 certification EMS provider Season Group’s site in mainland China has been accredited with AS9100 certification for its quality management system (QMS).
Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri to step down Nokia announces that the company has appointed Pekka Lundmark as President and CEO of Nokia. Lundmark is expected to start in his new role on September 1, 2020.
Corona case at Aixtron - No restrictions on business operations During the evening of February 27, 2020, Aixtron was informed by an employee that he had been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
iBeam nabs start-up grant for MicroLED technology The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced that iBeam Materials Inc. is a recipient of one of five business start-up grants to science and technology companies.
New and expanded SoCal HQ for Relativity Space Relativity Space has secured a 120,000 sq. ft. space in Long Beach, California, to serve as the company’s business operations headquarters and manufacturing facility of its 3D printed rocket, Terran 1, and Aeon launch engines.
Huawei targets France for first European production plant Huawei says that it will build a new wireless communications product factory in France. The highly automated factory will focus on 4G and 5G equipment, and will primarily manufacture supplies for European customers.
IMI’s 2019 results strained by the weak market environment Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) achieved revenues of USD 1.3 billion in 2019, a 7% decline versus 2018.
North American PCB industry sales down 5.2% in January Total North American PCB shipments in January 2020 were down 5.2% compared to the same month last year.
Covid-19 forces Italian EMS to shut down plant Italian EMS provider MTA, a designer and manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components for the automotive industry, has been forced to close its Codogno production plant following regulations set by the Italian Minister of Health.
Ericsson to close European offices amid virus outbreak The Swedish telecom company is shutting down three offices in three different European countries after one of its employees in Croatia tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
Advanced Energy's manufacturing facility in Penang is operational Advanced Energy Industries expands its footprint with new facility in Penang, Malaysia to serve semiconductor and industrial customers.
FCA revs up support for the Motor City Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has released details on its planned expanded presence in Detroit, including the first new assembly plant within the city limits in almost three decades.