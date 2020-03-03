© Plexus Electronics Production | March 03, 2020
Plexus updates its financial outlook due to COVID-19
Plexus is updating its fiscal second quarter revenue outlook due to evolving business and financial implications relating to the COVID-19 outbreak.
While the situation relating to COVID-19 and its effects on the company, its customers, suppliers and logistics providers remains fluid, Plexus currently estimates that its fiscal second quarter revenue will be negatively impacted by approximately USD 40 million primarily due to workforce disruptions within its supply chain. The negative impact may result in revenue for the second quarter to fall below the low end of our guidance range of USD 790 million to USD 830 million as provided by the company on January 22, 2020. Operating margin within the fiscal second quarter is also expected to be negatively impacted due to inefficiencies in our global manufacturing facilities as a result of the supply chain disruptions. “Our top priority remains protecting the well-being of our employees and supporting our customers as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. I would like to commend our people within the Global Supply Chain and Asia-Pacific regional teams for their extraordinary efforts to fulfill customer demand within the quarter, including the delivery of life-preserving medical products used in diagnosing the virus. Their focus on customer service excellence has been unwavering and provides an example of our exceptional culture. While there is uncertainty surrounding the continuing impact this virus may have to the supply chain and our operations, we remain optimistic in our long-term outlook,” says Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, in an update.
Plexus updates its financial outlook due to COVID-19 Plexus is updating its fiscal second quarter revenue outlook due to evolving business and financial implications relating to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Saki Corporation opens new factory in Nara prefecture AOI and X-ray inspection equipment provider, Saki Corporation, is opening its new manufacturing plant in Yamato Koriyama City, Nara Prefecture for the manufacture of 3D automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment to meet the increased demand for X-ray inspection in the Smart Factory.
Leadership shuffle at TDK’s MEMS Sensors Business Group TDK Corporation has announced that Behrooz Abdi will step down as CEO of InvenSense Inc. and general manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group.
Eguana secures strategic investment from Itochu The investment, in the form of unsecured convertible debentures, will allow the company to expand its existing relationship with Itochu Corp.
Huawei warns it may not return to U.S. suppliers Huawei has circumvented Trump’s ban on the sale of U.S. components to the Chinese telecom giant by ramping up efforts at self-relianceꟷbecoming its own supplier of the semiconductor chips it needs to produce the highly sought-after base stations, a critical component in 5G network rollouts around the world.
Samsung starts construction on new R&D centre in Vietnam South Koran Electronics giant has started the construction of a USD 220 million R&D centre in Vietnam.
Season’s China site accredited with AS9100 certification EMS provider Season Group’s site in mainland China has been accredited with AS9100 certification for its quality management system (QMS).
Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri to step down Nokia announces that the company has appointed Pekka Lundmark as President and CEO of Nokia. Lundmark is expected to start in his new role on September 1, 2020.
Corona case at Aixtron - No restrictions on business operations During the evening of February 27, 2020, Aixtron was informed by an employee that he had been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
iBeam nabs start-up grant for MicroLED technology The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced that iBeam Materials Inc. is a recipient of one of five business start-up grants to science and technology companies.
New and expanded SoCal HQ for Relativity Space Relativity Space has secured a 120,000 sq. ft. space in Long Beach, California, to serve as the company’s business operations headquarters and manufacturing facility of its 3D printed rocket, Terran 1, and Aeon launch engines.
Huawei targets France for first European production plant Huawei says that it will build a new wireless communications product factory in France. The highly automated factory will focus on 4G and 5G equipment, and will primarily manufacture supplies for European customers.
IMI’s 2019 results strained by the weak market environment Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) achieved revenues of USD 1.3 billion in 2019, a 7% decline versus 2018.
North American PCB industry sales down 5.2% in January Total North American PCB shipments in January 2020 were down 5.2% compared to the same month last year.
Covid-19 forces Italian EMS to shut down plant Italian EMS provider MTA, a designer and manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components for the automotive industry, has been forced to close its Codogno production plant following regulations set by the Italian Minister of Health.
Ericsson to close European offices amid virus outbreak The Swedish telecom company is shutting down three offices in three different European countries after one of its employees in Croatia tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
Advanced Energy's manufacturing facility in Penang is operational Advanced Energy Industries expands its footprint with new facility in Penang, Malaysia to serve semiconductor and industrial customers.
FCA revs up support for the Motor City Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has released details on its planned expanded presence in Detroit, including the first new assembly plant within the city limits in almost three decades.
Apple issues revised ‘revenue guidance’ for March Apple has stated they do not expect to meet the previously announced revenue guidance for March quarter due to two factors associated with the COVID-19 global outbreak.
Lucid inks battery partnership with LG Chem Silicon Valley-based EV maker Lucid has finalized a partnership with LG Chem that will supply battery cells for standard versions of the Lucid Air through 2023.
Sono Motors to cooperate with Valoe on solar solutions Finnish technology company, Valoe Oyj, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Munich based Sono Motors GmbH to become a Technology Partner for the integrated solar components of the Sion, a Self-Charging electric car with solar integration.
Incap's 2019 revenues climbed 20% The Finnish EMS provider is entering its fiscal year 2020 on the back of a solid performance during 2019.
IPC survey: COVID-19 major cause of concern In a recent survey of electronics manufacturers and suppliers conducted between February 11-16, results released by IPC yesterday showed overwhelmingly that most “are concerned about the impacts COVID-19 will have on their business operations.”
Upgrades boost output for U.S. appliance maker GE Appliances has completed work on a USD 125 million factory upgrade to its refrigeration plant in Decatur, Alabama, which has included the installation of smart factory 4.0 technology.Load more news