Saki Corporation opens new factory in Nara prefecture

AOI and X-ray inspection equipment provider, Saki Corporation, is opening its new manufacturing plant in Yamato Koriyama City, Nara Prefecture for the manufacture of 3D automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment to meet the increased demand for X-ray inspection in the Smart Factory.

Saki's expansion of AXI production will enable the company to respond more quickly to market needs, enhance collaborations, and achieve synergistic effects such as improved manufacturing quality, shorter delivery times, and lower costs. AXI production at Saki's IGA, Japan plant will also be transferred to the new facility, a press release reads. AXI examines features of a printed circuit board, semiconductor package, or power module that are hidden from view, to find defects that might result in electrical failures of the products in which they're contained. This is especially critical for electronics used in the automotive, medical device, and aerospace industries. The Smart Factory depends on machine-to-machine communication, so all defects must be discovered and reported to the other machines in the production line to ensure quality and reliability. "With the rapid progress of Smart Factories, the need for automated 3D inspection equipment, especially AXI, has become essential," says Norihiro Koike, president of Saki Corporation. "To meet this demand, Saki has invested in increased research and development to achieve even greater inspection accuracy and to optimize production. We are continuing to develop new equipment and software to better enable machine-to-machine capabilities and the Smart Factory." Saki's manufacturing production in Nara will utilise the building and resources of DMG MORI Co., Ltd. and is almost twice as large as its current facility. The relocation enables Saki to triple its production of AXI systems and expands Saki's production bases in Japan to approximately 28,000 square feet.