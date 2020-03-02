© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Leadership shuffle at TDK’s MEMS Sensors Business Group

TDK Corporation has announced that Behrooz Abdi will step down as CEO of InvenSense Inc. and general manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group.

Abdi will remain as chief strategy officer for the Sensor System Business Company (SSBC) of TDK Corporation. In his new role, Abdi will advise SSBC and TDK Corporation on strategic issues, including business models and long-term direction, a press release read. Taking the roles vacated by Abdi, Amir Panush is a senior executive veteran with over 20 years in the semiconductor industry with demonstrated leadership experience in SoCs, wireless, RF and sensors and a comprehensive understanding of market trends in the consumer, IoT and automotive technology sectors. Prior to joining InvenSense Corporate Development in 2015, Panush ran the IoT embedded connectivity business at Qualcomm. “For the past year, Amir has led the largest business units of InvenSense, as well as all infrastructure functions for the TDK MEMS Business Group. He has helped not only revitalize the business and customer wins, but has also inserted operational discipline into the company, in order to drive future profitability,” stated Behrooz Abdi in the press release. “I am very confident that Amir is the right leader to take the MEMS Sensor business at TDK to great new heights. I also look forward to helping TDK in its strategic direction in the next phase of the company.”