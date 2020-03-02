© Samsung

Samsung starts construction on new R&D centre in Vietnam

South Koran Electronics giant has started the construction of a USD 220 million R&D centre in Vietnam.

In a press release from the local Vietnam unit, the company says that the new R&D centre will provide the company with 79’500 square metre of space distributed across 16 floors. Samsung expects to complete the construction by the end of 2022. Once operational, the company says that the new R&D centre will employ 2’200 to 3’000 employees. This centre is the first building built by Samsung overseas to serve the group's research and development. The centre will focus its research on areas such as AI, IoT, Big data and 5G networks.