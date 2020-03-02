© Season Group

Season’s China site accredited with AS9100 certification

EMS provider Season Group’s site in mainland China has been accredited with AS9100 certification for its quality management system (QMS).

This latest accreditation adds to the company’s existing lineup of AS9100-approved operations in Havant, UK, and Penang, Malaysia. AS9100 is the most recent standard for organisations that design, develop or provide aviation, space and defense products and services. The company says that it saw an increase in demand for its global services from a number of major Aerospace and Defence companies. It, therefore, further invested in its China operation to seek the AS9100 accreditation, following the certification received by its Penang operation in 2014 and Havant operation in 2016. “We are most delighted to be awarded this certification. Season has always endeavored to consistently provide products and services that delight our customers with exceptional quality, safety and reliability while also meeting global regulatory standards. The award of the AS9100 certification is a testament to the investment that we have made in our Quality Management System across the Group. Each of our sites which has achieved the AS9100 standard has demonstrated that they have successfully deployed quality-oriented and customer-focused strategies; and are fully dedicated to serve our customers in the aerospace industry. We are poised to further grow our business in the aerospace sector,” says Carl Hung, President & CEO of Season Group, in a press release.