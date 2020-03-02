© aixtron

Corona case at Aixtron - No restrictions on business operations

In the evening of February 27, 2020, Aixtron was informed by an employee that he had been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The German provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry is reporting that it has had an employe test positive for the novel Coronavirus at its headquarters in Herzogenrath, Germany. The case is related to the already known COVID-19 cases in the district of Heinsberg, Germany, and the colleague is being looked after by the local district health authority. "The employee works in a restricted, demarcated area, was only in the company for 3 days between the infection and the beginning of his vacation and therefore had contact with only very few colleagues," the company writes in an update. The employee's chain of contact has been identified and all colleagues who were in contact with him (category I and II) have been informed and received instructions to stay at home. !For the protection of all employees, the affected work area is professionally disinfected. In addition to the already existing protective measures for all colleagues at the site, expanded protective measures in the area of hygiene and employee behavior were immediately put into effect,! the company states in the update. However, the company's business operations will continue without restriction.