iBeam nabs start-up grant for MicroLED technology

The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced that iBeam Materials Inc. is a recipient of one of five business start-up grants to science and technology companies.

Eligible companies of the grants must be working within one of five target industry sectors: aerospace, biosciences, cybersecurity, intelligent manufacturing or sustainable and green energy. The NMEDD said grant will help iBeam seek additional funding to further develop its product. In January, iBeam announced it successfully made high-performance GaN field-effect transistors (FETs) directly onto thin, flexible and rollable metal foil substrates. The company said it expects to have the technology ready for large-scale manufacturing by 2022. The transistors do not require a transfer step and can be integrated side-by-side with microLED emitters for use in a display. The monolithic process for integrated large-area microLED displays nudges the ball forward with regards to practical mass production and other applications, a company press release read. The new display technology eliminates the traditional restrictions for the form factor of displays, which opens up the potential for a new class of mobile, wearable, lighting and instrumentation products. The iBeam technology can curve, bend and conform to various shapes, a departure from traditional planar forms. “This breakthrough in technology is a game-changer and brings us much nearer to the holy grail of displays,” said Vladimir Matias, Founder & CEO of iBeam Materials. “We expect bright, bendable but tough, paper-thin and extremely power efficient displays to enable entire new classes of products. The new technology will rewrite the rules for the shapes of displays and products that use them.” iBeam, a spin-off of Los Alamos National Laboratory, was formed in 2011, with headquarters and R&D facilities in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In September of 2019, Samsung Group’s venture capital arm, Samsung Venture Investment, announced an investment position in iBeam, but the amount was not disclosed.