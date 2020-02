© Huawei

The Chinese telecom-giant says it’s planning to invest over EUR 200 million for the new plant, which will be used for acquiring the land, construction and equipment. However, while the company is opened about the scope and size of the investment, it is rather quiet about where it will be situated and when it might be operational. The plant will include a demo center, showcasing the wireless base station production, software loading, and testing process. The center will be open to carriers, governments, and related authorities, Huawei writes in a press release. The wireless communications equipment produced by this – to be constructed – plant will be mainly used in Europe. And with this plant, Huawei states that it will be able to cover every link along its value chain and drive local industries forward, both upstream and downstream. These links include R&D, sales, procurement, production, logistics, service, and talent development. Worth mentioning is that the plant will also be one of Huawei's first manufacturing facility in Europe. In the press release the Chinese company says that it is estimated that the project will generate 1 billion euros worth of products annually and directly create 500 jobs.