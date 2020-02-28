© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

North American PCB industry sales down 5.2% in January

Total North American PCB shipments in January 2020 were down 5.2% compared to the same month last year.

Compared to the preceding month, January shipments decreased 12.7%. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.05. PCB bookings in January increased 3.2% year-over-year. Bookings in January decreased 10.9% from the previous month. “North American PCB shipments fell in January on a year-over-year basis for the first time since July 2019. At the same time, growth in new orders slowed,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “While January results were not likely impacted by the spread of coronavirus, subsequent months could negative show impact. We'll be watching the results closely in the coming months to determine the full impact of this fast-moving situation.”