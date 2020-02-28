© Ericsson Electronics Production | February 28, 2020
Ericsson to close European offices amid virus outbreak
The Swedish telecom company is shutting down three offices in three different European countries after one of its employees in Croatia tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
Ericsson confirmed that the employee at the Croatian factory in fact had been infected and that the company is working closely with local authorities to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers, writes Telekomnyheterna citing Ericsson spokesperson, Johannes Persson. A group of Ericsson employees from Croatia are currently on business trips in Denmark, and although none of them have shown symptoms, they have been isolated in their hotel rooms for the time being, according to Swedish newspaper, Dagens Nyheter. The company will – as an extra precaution – conduct an extra cleaning of the entire Copenhagen office and have the employees work remotely. The company has reasoned the same way in regards to its office in Malaga, Spain, where an employee from the Croatian factory currently is on a business trip. While the employee does not show any symptoms he has worked in the same office as the infected colleague, the report continues.
Huawei targets France for first European production plant Huawei says that it will build a new wireless communications product factory in France. The highly automated factory will focus on 4G and 5G equipment, and will primarily manufacture supplies for European customers.
IMI’s 2019 results strained by the weak market environment Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) achieved revenues of USD 1.3 billion in 2019, a 7% decline versus 2018.
North American PCB industry sales down 5.2% in January Total North American PCB shipments in January 2020 were down 5.2% compared to the same month last year.
Covid-19 forces Italian EMS to shut down plant Italian EMS provider MTA, a designer and manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components for the automotive industry, has been forced to close its Codogno production plant following regulations set by the Italian Minister of Health.
Advanced Energy's manufacturing facility in Penang is operational Advanced Energy Industries expands its footprint with new facility in Penang, Malaysia to serve semiconductor and industrial customers.
FCA revs up support for the Motor City Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has released details on its planned expanded presence in Detroit, including the first new assembly plant within the city limits in almost three decades.
Apple issues revised ‘revenue guidance’ for March Apple has stated they do not expect to meet the previously announced revenue guidance for March quarter due to two factors associated with the COVID-19 global outbreak.
Lucid inks battery partnership with LG Chem Silicon Valley-based EV maker Lucid has finalized a partnership with LG Chem that will supply battery cells for standard versions of the Lucid Air through 2023.
Sono Motors to cooperate with Valoe on solar solutions Finnish technology company, Valoe Oyj, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Munich based Sono Motors GmbH to become a Technology Partner for the integrated solar components of the Sion, a Self-Charging electric car with solar integration.
Incap's 2019 revenues climbed 20% The Finnish EMS provider is entering its fiscal year 2020 on the back of a solid performance during 2019.
IPC survey: COVID-19 major cause of concern In a recent survey of electronics manufacturers and suppliers conducted between February 11-16, results released by IPC yesterday showed overwhelmingly that most “are concerned about the impacts COVID-19 will have on their business operations.”
Upgrades boost output for U.S. appliance maker GE Appliances has completed work on a USD 125 million factory upgrade to its refrigeration plant in Decatur, Alabama, which has included the installation of smart factory 4.0 technology.
TTM Technologies Inc. expands in Wisconsin TTM Technologies Inc. celebrated the grand opening of a new North American advanced technology center in Chippewa Falls.
Panasonic to exit US solar manufacturing Panasonic says it will begin to wind down U.S. production of photovoltaic cells and modules at Gigafactory New York in Buffalo, New York.
Techsil acquires adhesive supplier Glueline Adhesive and sealant supplier Techsil has announced that it has acquired Essex based adhesive stockist and distributor Glueline Ltd.
Neways 2019 turnover up while result is down While the company’s net turnover made positive developments during the business year 2019, Neways’ bottom line shows a sharp drop.
Jabil cuts outlook in wake of virus outbreak EMS provider Jabil expects that the COVID-19 outbreak will have a negative impact on the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, relative to the company's previously set guidance.
Umicore starts construction in Poland The company has held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its new cathode materials production plant in Radzikowice in Nysa in south-western Poland.
Swedish EMS provider expands with Finnish acquisition Swedish EMS provider Inission has signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of the Finnish manufacturer HY-Tech Comp Oy (HY-Tech).
Silfab Solar expanding, adding jobs in Washington The Washington State Department of Commerce and Port of Bellingham have announced that Silfab Solar will be expanding its operations in Bellingham.
AIM Solder expands in Canada AIM Solder has announced the completion of phase one of its expansion plans for the company’s Montreal, Canada R&D laboratory.
MacroFab picks up AAT machine at EXPO Austin American Technology has announced that electronics hardware provider MacroFab has purchased an AAT all-in-one aqueous batch cleaner and rose tester at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego.Load more news
