© Ericsson

Ericsson to close European offices amid virus outbreak

The Swedish telecom company is shutting down three offices in three different European countries after one of its employees in Croatia tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Ericsson confirmed that the employee at the Croatian factory in fact had been infected and that the company is working closely with local authorities to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers, writes Telekomnyheterna citing Ericsson spokesperson, Johannes Persson. A group of Ericsson employees from Croatia are currently on business trips in Denmark, and although none of them have shown symptoms, they have been isolated in their hotel rooms for the time being, according to Swedish newspaper, Dagens Nyheter. The company will – as an extra precaution – conduct an extra cleaning of the entire Copenhagen office and have the employees work remotely. The company has reasoned the same way in regards to its office in Malaga, Spain, where an employee from the Croatian factory currently is on a business trip. While the employee does not show any symptoms he has worked in the same office as the infected colleague, the report continues.