© Advanced Energy Electronics Production | February 28, 2020
Advanced Energy's manufacturing facility in Penang is operational
Advanced Energy Industries expands its footprint with new facility in Penang, Malaysia to serve semiconductor and industrial customers.
Advanced Energy Industries says that its newest facility in Penang, Malaysia has begun commercial operations and started to deliver products to our customers. Situated in the heart of Southeast Asia on the country’s northwest coast by the Malacca Strait, the state of Penang has long served as an important outlet to the markets of Europe and the Middle East, making it an ideal location for Advanced Energy’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. “These are exciting times for us as we expand in Southeast Asia to meet the region’s growing presence in technology production,” says Neil Brinker, executive vice president and COO of Advanced Energy, in a press release. “With our global customer base and broad portfolio of precision power products, we continuously evaluate ways to optimize our production footprint and how to best serve our customers. The new facility in Penang will not only enable us to get physically closer to many of our customers in the region but also provide greater business continuity and redundancy." Advanced Energy’s new 178'000 square-foot facility will manufacture a variety of its precision power supplies and generator products. When the factory is completed, it is expected to employ approximately 550 on-site associates inclusive of key roles in operations, electronics manufacturing, test engineering and new product introduction (NPI), with an estimated 35 percent comprised of technical staff.
Huawei targets France for first European production plant Huawei says that it will build a new wireless communications product factory in France. The highly automated factory will focus on 4G and 5G equipment, and will primarily manufacture supplies for European customers.
IMI’s 2019 results strained by the weak market environment Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) achieved revenues of USD 1.3 billion in 2019, a 7% decline versus 2018.
North American PCB industry sales down 5.2% in January Total North American PCB shipments in January 2020 were down 5.2% compared to the same month last year.
Covid-19 forces Italian EMS to shut down plant Italian EMS provider MTA, a designer and manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components for the automotive industry, has been forced to close its Codogno production plant following regulations set by the Italian Minister of Health.
Ericsson to close European offices amid virus outbreak The Swedish telecom company is shutting down three offices in three different European countries after one of its employees in Croatia tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
FCA revs up support for the Motor City Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has released details on its planned expanded presence in Detroit, including the first new assembly plant within the city limits in almost three decades.
Apple issues revised ‘revenue guidance’ for March Apple has stated they do not expect to meet the previously announced revenue guidance for March quarter due to two factors associated with the COVID-19 global outbreak.
Lucid inks battery partnership with LG Chem Silicon Valley-based EV maker Lucid has finalized a partnership with LG Chem that will supply battery cells for standard versions of the Lucid Air through 2023.
Sono Motors to cooperate with Valoe on solar solutions Finnish technology company, Valoe Oyj, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Munich based Sono Motors GmbH to become a Technology Partner for the integrated solar components of the Sion, a Self-Charging electric car with solar integration.
Incap's 2019 revenues climbed 20% The Finnish EMS provider is entering its fiscal year 2020 on the back of a solid performance during 2019.
IPC survey: COVID-19 major cause of concern In a recent survey of electronics manufacturers and suppliers conducted between February 11-16, results released by IPC yesterday showed overwhelmingly that most “are concerned about the impacts COVID-19 will have on their business operations.”
Upgrades boost output for U.S. appliance maker GE Appliances has completed work on a USD 125 million factory upgrade to its refrigeration plant in Decatur, Alabama, which has included the installation of smart factory 4.0 technology.
TTM Technologies Inc. expands in Wisconsin TTM Technologies Inc. celebrated the grand opening of a new North American advanced technology center in Chippewa Falls.
Panasonic to exit US solar manufacturing Panasonic says it will begin to wind down U.S. production of photovoltaic cells and modules at Gigafactory New York in Buffalo, New York.
Techsil acquires adhesive supplier Glueline Adhesive and sealant supplier Techsil has announced that it has acquired Essex based adhesive stockist and distributor Glueline Ltd.
Neways 2019 turnover up while result is down While the company’s net turnover made positive developments during the business year 2019, Neways’ bottom line shows a sharp drop.
Jabil cuts outlook in wake of virus outbreak EMS provider Jabil expects that the COVID-19 outbreak will have a negative impact on the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, relative to the company's previously set guidance.
Umicore starts construction in Poland The company has held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its new cathode materials production plant in Radzikowice in Nysa in south-western Poland.
Swedish EMS provider expands with Finnish acquisition Swedish EMS provider Inission has signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of the Finnish manufacturer HY-Tech Comp Oy (HY-Tech).
Silfab Solar expanding, adding jobs in Washington The Washington State Department of Commerce and Port of Bellingham have announced that Silfab Solar will be expanding its operations in Bellingham.
AIM Solder expands in Canada AIM Solder has announced the completion of phase one of its expansion plans for the company’s Montreal, Canada R&D laboratory.
MacroFab picks up AAT machine at EXPO Austin American Technology has announced that electronics hardware provider MacroFab has purchased an AAT all-in-one aqueous batch cleaner and rose tester at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego.Load more news