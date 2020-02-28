© Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries says that its newest facility in Penang, Malaysia has begun commercial operations and started to deliver products to our customers. Situated in the heart of Southeast Asia on the country’s northwest coast by the Malacca Strait, the state of Penang has long served as an important outlet to the markets of Europe and the Middle East, making it an ideal location for Advanced Energy’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. “These are exciting times for us as we expand in Southeast Asia to meet the region’s growing presence in technology production,” says Neil Brinker, executive vice president and COO of Advanced Energy, in a press release. “With our global customer base and broad portfolio of precision power products, we continuously evaluate ways to optimize our production footprint and how to best serve our customers. The new facility in Penang will not only enable us to get physically closer to many of our customers in the region but also provide greater business continuity and redundancy." Advanced Energy’s new 178'000 square-foot facility will manufacture a variety of its precision power supplies and generator products. When the factory is completed, it is expected to employ approximately 550 on-site associates inclusive of key roles in operations, electronics manufacturing, test engineering and new product introduction (NPI), with an estimated 35 percent comprised of technical staff.