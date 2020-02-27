© Lucid Motors

Lucid inks battery partnership with LG Chem

Silicon Valley-based EV maker Lucid has finalized a partnership with LG Chem that will supply battery cells for standard versions of the Lucid Air through 2023.

In a press release, the company said the advanced battery cells will allow the start-up to nail down core volume production forecasts for the Lucid Air for the next several years. Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said, “The agreement with LG Chem puts Lucid on the best possible path to production for the Lucid Air, ensuring the necessary energy density and cell availability to fulfill our promise of class-leading range to consumers.” As previously reported, Lucid is holding the global reveal of its prototype Lucid Air in New York in April, at which time it will release product specs, configuration options and pricing. Currently, production of 80 beta prototypes of the Lucid Air are underway at the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters.