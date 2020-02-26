© GE Appliances General | February 26, 2020
Upgrades boost output for U.S. appliance maker
GE Appliances has completed work on a USD 125 million factory upgrade to its refrigeration plant in Decatur, Alabama, which has included the installation of smart factory 4.0 technology.
Production capacity has been increased by 25% as a result of the expansion, and 255 new jobs have been created, bringing the total workforce to 1,300 at the plant. Additionally, the upgrades ensure early compliance with 2022 refrigerant changes, allowing GE Appliances to increase production of its top-freezer refrigeration units, a company press release read. The 4.0 technology additions include data visualization, 3-D scanning, rapid prototyping and other smart automation, including auto guided vehicles (AVGs) to move materials through the assembly line and more than 50 robots. “Decatur is a great example of how we are infusing digitization and other new technologies to improve safety, quality and manufacturing efficiency in our nine U.S. factories,” said Bill Good, vice president of supply chain for GE Appliances. “Smart factories help us better connect with the consumer by creating a digital thread from the moment the appliance goes into production. We can monitor the production lines from anywhere and pinpoint issues quickly, allowing for production to continue smoothly and efficiently, ensuring we surpass our consumers’ expectations of supply chain speed and reliability.”
