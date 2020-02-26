© TTM Technolgies

TTM Technologies Inc. expands in Wisconsin

TTM Technologies Inc. celebrated the grand opening of a new North American advanced technology center in Chippewa Falls.

Attendees including customers, suppliers, local government officials and others toured the rehabbed 40,000 sq. ft. plant, originally occupied by i3 Electronics, which TTM acquired in June 2019. The facility was retooled and started production on TTM’s technical products, including substrate-like PCBs, in January. TTM President and CEO Tom Edman said, “TTM is proud to host this grand opening and announce this exciting news. The efforts of our employees to rapidly transform this building and successfully transfer the i3 production and technology from New York to Wisconsin was remarkable. The resulting new Advanced Technology Center is now one of the most advanced microelectronics production facilities in North America and allows TTM to offer more advanced technological solutions to its customer base in North America. This stands as a true testament to TTM’s commitment to technology leadership for our customers, supporting them with enabling advanced technology solutions around the globe.” Worth noting is TTM’s January announcement, reported at Evertiq, of the closure of four plants in China, including two in Guangzhou and two in Shanghai. The plants mainly manufactured advanced technology PCBs (HDI, SLP, rigid-flex, substrate) targeted at cellular, notebook, tablet and consumer end markets.