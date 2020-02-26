Eaton completes the acquisition of Power Distribution

The power management company Eaton has completed its acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), and thus expanding its data center power distribution and monitoring solutions.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PDI is a supplier of mission critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment and services for data centers and industrial and commercial customers. “PDI’s highly complementary portfolio will allow us to better serve our data center customers,” says Brian Brickhouse, president, Electrical Sector, Americas region, Eaton. “We are excited to welcome the PDI team to Eaton.”