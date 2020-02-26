© Umicore

Umicore starts construction in Poland

The company has held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its new cathode materials production plant in Radzikowice in Nysa in south-western Poland.

The global materials technology company has been present in Poland for several years. It produces car catalysts in Nowa Ruda in Lower Silesia. The new plant to be built in Radzikowice will be Umicore's first cathode materials production plant in Europe. Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. The Group generated a turnover of EUR 17.5 billion (EUR 3.4 billion excluding metal) in 2019 and currently employs 11’100 people, a press release reads. The cathode material production process at the new plant is expected to start in 2020. When up and running the company expects to add 400 employees at the plant