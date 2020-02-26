© Umicore Electronics Production | February 26, 2020
Umicore starts construction in Poland
The company has held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its new cathode materials production plant in Radzikowice in Nysa in south-western Poland.
The global materials technology company has been present in Poland for several years. It produces car catalysts in Nowa Ruda in Lower Silesia. The new plant to be built in Radzikowice will be Umicore's first cathode materials production plant in Europe. Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. The Group generated a turnover of EUR 17.5 billion (EUR 3.4 billion excluding metal) in 2019 and currently employs 11’100 people, a press release reads. The cathode material production process at the new plant is expected to start in 2020. When up and running the company expects to add 400 employees at the plant
Umicore starts construction in Poland The company has held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its new cathode materials production plant in Radzikowice in Nysa in south-western Poland.
Swedish EMS provider expands with Finnish acquisition Swedish EMS provider Inission has signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of the Finnish manufacturer HY-Tech Comp Oy (HY-Tech).
Silfab Solar expanding, adding jobs in Washington The Washington State Department of Commerce and Port of Bellingham have announced that Silfab Solar will be expanding its operations in Bellingham.
AIM Solder expands in Canada AIM Solder has announced the completion of phase one of its expansion plans for the company’s Montreal, Canada R&D laboratory.
MacroFab picks up AAT machine at EXPO Austin American Technology has announced that electronics hardware provider MacroFab has purchased an AAT all-in-one aqueous batch cleaner and rose tester at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego.
Data Center Clients pushes NAND flash revenue near 10% growth 4Q19 NAND flash bit shipment increased by nearly 10% QoQ thanks to demand growth from data center clients, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
Prism Expands Business Development Team The Cambridgeshire based contract electronics manufacturer has increased its Business Development activities with the recruitment of Mary Wells as a Customer Account Manager.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries team up with Highview Power Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (SHI) and Highview Power, an energy storage solutions provider, have partnered to expand cryogenic energy storage projects globally.
The dangers of Chinese dependancy for the European electronics industry During the last 30 years, the European electronics industry has allowed itself to become heavily dependent upon the Chinese supply chain; and now we see the effects of that dependancy.
Lotte Aluminium to set up manufacturing in Hungary Lotte Aluminium, a South Korean company, will soon produce aluminium anode foils for batteries in Tatabánya, Hungary.
Absolute EMS taps Seika Machinery for tabletop router Absolute EMS Inc. has purchased a SAYAKA SAM-CT23S tabletop router from Seika Machinery Inc.
U.S: 5G tech from Huawei competitors just as good Attempting to influence European countries to consider 5G technology from Sweden’s Ericsson, Finland’s Nokia, and South Korea’s Samsung as alternatives to telecom giant Huawei, a senior U.S. diplomat has reportedly sparked tensions between the U.S. and certain European allies.
U.S. paying the price as Coronavirus interrupts supplies On top of the two-year trade war’s effects to their bottom line, the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus has forced U.S.-based suppliers to pay a premium to satisfy domestic manufacturing needs.
Darekon continues its development and profitable growth The year ending 2019 marked a milestone for Darekon as the Finnish EMS provider's turnover exceeded EUR 50 million. The growth is the result of developing a profitable business and ensuring customer confidence.
SEGA lays cornerstone for new Hungarian production hall The cornerstone of the new production hall of Starters E-Components Generators Automotive (S.E.G.A.) Hungary was laid and a strategic partnership agreement was signed between the representative of the corporation and Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Neways Electronics Riesa decides on short-time work The management of Neways Electronics Riesa GmbH has informed the workforce today that short-time work (German ‘Kurzarbeit’) will be introduced for a period of ten months with effect from March 1st 2020.
EUV photoresist company Inpria raises $31 million in funding Inpria, a pioneer in high-resolution metal oxide photoresists for extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), has secured USD 31 million in Series C funding from a broad syndicate including two of the biggest names within the semiconductor manufacturing space.
Semiconductor industry avoids direct impact of coronavirus The semiconductor industry appears to have escaped the direct impact of the coronavirus crisis so far, but the market is likely to suffer the repercussions as the outbreak slows or suspends production among electronics manufacturers, according to Omdia.
Plessey partners with Axus Technology Plessey, an embedded technologies developer, is partnering with Axus Technology (Axus), a provider of CMP, wafer thinning and wafer polishing surface-processing solutions for semiconductor applications, to bring high-performance GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology to the mass market.
GPV Electronics CN resumes production On 19 February 2020, the Chinese Central Government informed that all enterprises in the Guangdong province are now allowed to resume production.
Nano Dimension moves its main commercial activity to USA Nano Dimension announces that the company is establishing its headquarters for the Americas in South Florida.
Rockwell Automation inks deal for Italy’s ASEM Rockwell Automation Inc. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire digital automation technologies provider ASEM S.p.A.
IFR releases ‘Top Trends 2020 Robotics’ The International Federation of Robots (IFR) has forecasted an uptick of 2 million industrial factory robotic units in the next two years.Load more news