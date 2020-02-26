© Silfab Solar

Silfab Solar expanding, adding jobs in Washington

The Washington State Department of Commerce and Port of Bellingham have announced that Silfab Solar will be expanding its operations in Bellingham.

Plans include approximately USD 4 million toward an investment in capital equipment to meet the company’s growing demand for its American-made, ultra-high-efficiency, monocrystalline photovoltaic (PV) modules. Additionally, the WSDC pledged a USD 250,000 economic development grant to the Port of Bellingham to support the expansion. Between 20 and 40 new jobs are expected when the next phase of production begins later this year, a company press release said. Washington Governor Jay Inslee commented, “Clean electricity is the foundation of Washington’s clean energy economy. Silfab’s leadership will help us build the cleanest energy grid in the nation and realize our goal of 100% clean electricity by 2045.” Silfab Solar CEO Paolo Maccario said, “Silfab remains committed to ongoing investments to improve product innovation and increase our footprint of quality manufacturing within the U.S. Silfab supplies some of the best solar companies in the United States. This support from the state of Washington and Port of Bellingham will further increase Silfab’s solar production to deliver premium U.S.-made solar modules to meet our partners’ growing demand.” Whatcom County, including the Bellingham waterfront in particular, is a developing hub for clean energy research, innovation and manufacturing. Current partners include the Western Washington University Institute for Energy Studies, offering the first degree in energy studies in the state.