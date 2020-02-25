© AIM Solder

AIM Solder expands in Canada

AIM Solder has announced the completion of phase one of its expansion plans for the company’s Montreal, Canada R&D laboratory.

The expansion of the Canada facility will add to the company’s R&D network that includes laboratories in Mexico, Poland and China. The first stage of the expansion includes a new build-out of a chemical laboratory and technical office space featuring new capital equipment and a 35% increase to the facility’s existing 400,000 sq. ft. facility. Phase two of the expansion, already begun, will double the size of the company’s applications lab and testing area. AIM Executive VP, AMD David Suraski said, “AIM Solder continues to aggressively invest in its R&D program, to stay ahead of the technology curve and solidify its presence at the forefront of innovative product development in the electronics assembly industry. The recent expansion of the R&D laboratory in Canada, in addition to our lab capabilities around the world, solidifies AIM’s commitment to remaining an industry leader.”