Prism Expands Business Development Team

The Cambridgeshire based contract electronics manufacturer has increased its Business Development activities with the recruitment of Mary Wells as a Customer Account Manager.

Mary will take responsibility for the management of several key client accounts whilst also pursuing the identification and acquisition of new business for the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider. With over 20 years’ involvement in the UK contract electronics manufacturing industry in both Project and Account management roles Mary brings a wealth of CEM/EMS experience to further complement the existing Team at Prism. “I’m really excited to be joining a team that shares such a passion for customer service and has clear strategies and ambitions for future growth,” says Mary Wells in a press release. “Mary has proven account management abilities, working across multiple sectors of the contract manufacturing industry including Mil-Aerospace, Medical, Industrial and Consumer markets. With an instinctive attention-to-detail, methodical nature and profound customer focus Mary is a perfect fit for Prism. I’m confident she will quickly and seamlessly integrate with the team and customers alike to actively support the future planned growth of Prism," adds Dave Dawson, Prism’s Head of Business Development.