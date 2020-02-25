© Eurocircuits via Youtube Electronics Production | February 25, 2020
The dangers of Chinese dependancy for the European electronics industry
During the last 30 years, the European electronics industry has allowed itself to become heavily dependent upon the Chinese supply chain; and now we see the effects of that dependancy.
Author: Dirk Stans This effect already started in the 80’s with larger European electronics groups settling themselves in China to benefit from the cheap labour and resources. They all started joint ventures with Chinese shareholders setting up production plants to produce European developed Intellectual Property (IP). Not a decade after these endeavours started, Chinese companies rose up like mushrooms bringing similar products to the market but at lower cost to the customers, swiftly taking dominant market shares and overshadowing their former European partners. We all know the big names from the 80’s and 90’s that suffered from this rather naive approach of the Chinese manufacturing wonder. The Chinese themselves played it very cleverly, conquering the electronics world market. Instead of going top down, they went bottom up taking on board the manufacturing of all the key base components. The pricing level that these services were offered raises suspicions as to whether there was some kind of government support. For bare boards, Chinese sales prices are well below the material prices that the European manufacturers have to work with. This strategy decimated the European PCB market that once represented more than 40% of the world market, it’s less than 3% today and China now represents over 50% of the world’s PCB manufacturing. A similar situation is developing with the component manufacturing market. It may not come as a surprise that if the manufacturing motor of China splutters, as we have seen lately with the Coronavirus situation, that the effect on the European electronics market is vast. It may also not surprise you that in such situations, the remaining European PCB manufacturers, representing 3% of the world volume, only compensate a small amount of any shortcoming of the 50% giant. The European PCB manufacturing industry with its less than 3% world volume also risks the danger of becoming too insignificant to maintain the interest of suppliers. Keeping sales and service organisations operating in the EU market becomes increasingly more difficult. Also base material suppliers reduce their presence in Europe or are just not here anymore. Much of what we need in the PCB industry comes from China, even if we use a European manufacturer of base material, the copper foil still has to come from China. The European electronics industry’s addiction to the Chinese Supply Chain, with no real local backup, finds itself in a tight spot. In the EU our businesses, by paying taxes and/or taking actions, provide for many things that influence our daily life as there are: social care, health care, good infrastructure, care for the environment, care for climate, sustainability, accountability, not using child or forced labour, not using modern slavery, and many many more. In the EU we also care about privacy and our businesses have to deal with the strict rules of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) making it rightfully impossible to bombard people with emails without asking for them first. These rights/privileges that we hold dear in the EU and that we gladly support, kill all chances of meeting the Chinese competition on a level playing field. In search of a unique selling proposition against non-EU suppliers, the remaining European PCB industry has been focusing on prototypes and small series with short term deliveries targeting the electronics design market. Over the last 5 years we have seen an increasing interest of Chinese suppliers towards this market segment. The reason is clear as development lies at the beginning of the value chain. Now that volumes are already under the Chinese roof, prototypes and small series are next. They offer ridiculous prices to buy their way into the electronics design market. Chinese suppliers are even helped by our custom rules which apply no VAT for values below EUR 22 (In Belgium) and no customs clearance costs for values below EUR 150. As Chinese prototype prices are usually even below the VAT threshold value, this makes them very attractive to students and schools who will become our engineers of tomorrow and who are today sponsored with the taxes we all pay. It is very cynical to think that what we as an industry pay taxes for today, will kill us tomorrow. Electronics today forms an ever increasing and important part of our daily life. We find electronics in almost everything we do. For Europe, electronics design was always a key strategic task. It’s the basis for shaping our society and way of life. But as we all know, there can be no design without manufacturing in its proxy as the knowledge and experience of one influences the other. Hence the reason for China to choke the European prototype and small series PCB industry and the Assembly industry next. With those gone, design will soon shift to China as well, leaving China in full control of our electronics applications. Once China dominate the world electronics from making designs to delivering the end products, they dominate the world without the need for any aggressive act. Where the large nations in the world have their button to trigger a nuclear war, China's domination of the electronics industry, will have an entire panel of buttons to trigger all kinds of misfortune all over the world. Some examples that jump to mind can be:
About the author: Dirk Stans is a Managing Partner for the European specialist manufacturer and assembler of prototype and small series PCB’s Eurocircuits.
- Money transactions stop working
- Malfunctioning of police, fire department, army, hospitals etc… due to communication disturbance
- All wireless communication will fail
About the author: Dirk Stans is a Managing Partner for the European specialist manufacturer and assembler of prototype and small series PCB’s Eurocircuits.
AIM Solder expands in Canada AIM Solder has announced the completion of phase one of its expansion plans for the company’s Montreal, Canada R&D laboratory.
MacroFab picks up AAT machine at EXPO Austin American Technology has announced that electronics hardware provider MacroFab has purchased an AAT all-in-one aqueous batch cleaner and rose tester at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego.
Data Center Clients pushes NAND flash revenue near 10% growth 4Q19 NAND flash bit shipment increased by nearly 10% QoQ thanks to demand growth from data center clients, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
Prism Expands Business Development Team The Cambridgeshire based contract electronics manufacturer has increased its Business Development activities with the recruitment of Mary Wells as a Customer Account Manager.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries team up with Highview Power Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (SHI) and Highview Power, an energy storage solutions provider, have partnered to expand cryogenic energy storage projects globally.
The dangers of Chinese dependancy for the European electronics industry During the last 30 years, the European electronics industry has allowed itself to become heavily dependent upon the Chinese supply chain; and now we see the effects of that dependancy.
Lotte Aluminium to set up manufacturing in Hungary Lotte Aluminium, a South Korean company, will soon produce aluminium anode foils for batteries in Tatabánya, Hungary.
Absolute EMS taps Seika Machinery for tabletop router Absolute EMS Inc. has purchased a SAYAKA SAM-CT23S tabletop router from Seika Machinery Inc.
U.S: 5G tech from Huawei competitors just as good Attempting to influence European countries to consider 5G technology from Sweden’s Ericsson, Finland’s Nokia, and South Korea’s Samsung as alternatives to telecom giant Huawei, a senior U.S. diplomat has reportedly sparked tensions between the U.S. and certain European allies.
U.S. paying the price as Coronavirus interrupts supplies On top of the two-year trade war’s effects to their bottom line, the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus has forced U.S.-based suppliers to pay a premium to satisfy domestic manufacturing needs.
Darekon continues its development and profitable growth The year ending 2019 marked a milestone for Darekon as the Finnish EMS provider's turnover exceeded EUR 50 million. The growth is the result of developing a profitable business and ensuring customer confidence.
SEGA lays cornerstone for new Hungarian production hall The cornerstone of the new production hall of Starters E-Components Generators Automotive (S.E.G.A.) Hungary was laid and a strategic partnership agreement was signed between the representative of the corporation and Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Neways Electronics Riesa decides on short-time work The management of Neways Electronics Riesa GmbH has informed the workforce today that short-time work (German ‘Kurzarbeit’) will be introduced for a period of ten months with effect from March 1st 2020.
EUV photoresist company Inpria raises $31 million in funding Inpria, a pioneer in high-resolution metal oxide photoresists for extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), has secured USD 31 million in Series C funding from a broad syndicate including two of the biggest names within the semiconductor manufacturing space.
Semiconductor industry avoids direct impact of coronavirus The semiconductor industry appears to have escaped the direct impact of the coronavirus crisis so far, but the market is likely to suffer the repercussions as the outbreak slows or suspends production among electronics manufacturers, according to Omdia.
Plessey partners with Axus Technology Plessey, an embedded technologies developer, is partnering with Axus Technology (Axus), a provider of CMP, wafer thinning and wafer polishing surface-processing solutions for semiconductor applications, to bring high-performance GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology to the mass market.
GPV Electronics CN resumes production On 19 February 2020, the Chinese Central Government informed that all enterprises in the Guangdong province are now allowed to resume production.
Nano Dimension moves its main commercial activity to USA Nano Dimension announces that the company is establishing its headquarters for the Americas in South Florida.
Rockwell Automation inks deal for Italy’s ASEM Rockwell Automation Inc. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire digital automation technologies provider ASEM S.p.A.
IFR releases ‘Top Trends 2020 Robotics’ The International Federation of Robots (IFR) has forecasted an uptick of 2 million industrial factory robotic units in the next two years.
Paslin, Rivian fuel EV factory expansion The Paslin Company, a builder of robotic assembly lines for Tier 1 suppliers and OEM auto companies, is expanding in Warren, Michigan.
Nokia plans to acquire US-based company The Finnish telecom company is planning to acquire Elenion Technologies, a U.S.-based company focusing on silicon photonics technology.
neutec electronic to handle Asymtek and Dima in Switzerland Asymtek, a part of Nordson Electronics Solutions - announces that their distributor, neutec electronic AG, has expanded its representation of all Asymtek and DIMA products to the French-speaking areas of Switzerland.Load more news