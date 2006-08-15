New CAD platform boosts tooling turnaround and quality for DEK customers

The introduction of a leading-edge, automated CAD platform has enabled DEK to accommodate diverse customer requirements more effectively, providing consistent and optimised tooling design at an unprecedented turnaround.

The new CAD platform utilises standardised design rules to maximise the quality of tooling used during high accuracy mass imaging. Replacing conventional manual or semi-manual systems, the refined DEK CAD platform is completely automated, enabling repeatable and optimised interpretation of PCB data in the production of dedicated custom tooling. As a consequence, the new system reduces processing time and eliminates design mistakes for higher quality tooling at a guaranteed faster turnaround.



“DEK's ongoing commitment to innovation, coupled with the increasingly high demand for our tooling means that it is absolutely imperative that we consistently refine our processes to extend capacity, efficiency and end-user benefits,” explains Phil Lambert, DEK European Tooling Manager. “The new CAD platform is a great example of this, as a significant technical advance born entirely out of customer demand. Previously, manual interpretations meant that mistakes could be made during the manipulation of customer data. With our new, automated approach, customers are guaranteed consistently high quality tooling at an impressive two day turnaround for standard PCBs.”



The initiative to develop a new CAD platform was primarily a response to particular customer demand in the automotive industry. Since these markets are especially restrained by the quality, repeatability and traceability of their own output, the application of standardised design rules is imperative. The new system also enables DEK to share CAD resources between different CAD offices, facilitating the consistent delivery of the same capacity and product, regardless of other variables.



“By enabling us to share CAD resources, we can not only guarantee customers a repeatable product performance, but also a repeatable service performance,” adds Lambert. “As a technology leader, we are always striving to enhance the level of service we provide to customers. With the new system, all the customer has to do is simply email us the Gerber data, confident that we will manage the rest of the process to the highest possible standard. With a significantly faster turnaround, increased capacity and ultimately higher quality tooling, the automated CAD platform positions DEK perfectly to accommodate the growing demand for our services.”