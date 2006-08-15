SMT & Inspection | August 15, 2006
New CAD platform boosts tooling turnaround and quality for DEK customers
The introduction of a leading-edge, automated CAD platform has enabled DEK to accommodate diverse customer requirements more effectively, providing consistent and optimised tooling design at an unprecedented turnaround.
The new CAD platform utilises standardised design rules to maximise the quality of tooling used during high accuracy mass imaging. Replacing conventional manual or semi-manual systems, the refined DEK CAD platform is completely automated, enabling repeatable and optimised interpretation of PCB data in the production of dedicated custom tooling. As a consequence, the new system reduces processing time and eliminates design mistakes for higher quality tooling at a guaranteed faster turnaround.
“DEK's ongoing commitment to innovation, coupled with the increasingly high demand for our tooling means that it is absolutely imperative that we consistently refine our processes to extend capacity, efficiency and end-user benefits,” explains Phil Lambert, DEK European Tooling Manager. “The new CAD platform is a great example of this, as a significant technical advance born entirely out of customer demand. Previously, manual interpretations meant that mistakes could be made during the manipulation of customer data. With our new, automated approach, customers are guaranteed consistently high quality tooling at an impressive two day turnaround for standard PCBs.”
The initiative to develop a new CAD platform was primarily a response to particular customer demand in the automotive industry. Since these markets are especially restrained by the quality, repeatability and traceability of their own output, the application of standardised design rules is imperative. The new system also enables DEK to share CAD resources between different CAD offices, facilitating the consistent delivery of the same capacity and product, regardless of other variables.
“By enabling us to share CAD resources, we can not only guarantee customers a repeatable product performance, but also a repeatable service performance,” adds Lambert. “As a technology leader, we are always striving to enhance the level of service we provide to customers. With the new system, all the customer has to do is simply email us the Gerber data, confident that we will manage the rest of the process to the highest possible standard. With a significantly faster turnaround, increased capacity and ultimately higher quality tooling, the automated CAD platform positions DEK perfectly to accommodate the growing demand for our services.”
“DEK's ongoing commitment to innovation, coupled with the increasingly high demand for our tooling means that it is absolutely imperative that we consistently refine our processes to extend capacity, efficiency and end-user benefits,” explains Phil Lambert, DEK European Tooling Manager. “The new CAD platform is a great example of this, as a significant technical advance born entirely out of customer demand. Previously, manual interpretations meant that mistakes could be made during the manipulation of customer data. With our new, automated approach, customers are guaranteed consistently high quality tooling at an impressive two day turnaround for standard PCBs.”
The initiative to develop a new CAD platform was primarily a response to particular customer demand in the automotive industry. Since these markets are especially restrained by the quality, repeatability and traceability of their own output, the application of standardised design rules is imperative. The new system also enables DEK to share CAD resources between different CAD offices, facilitating the consistent delivery of the same capacity and product, regardless of other variables.
“By enabling us to share CAD resources, we can not only guarantee customers a repeatable product performance, but also a repeatable service performance,” adds Lambert. “As a technology leader, we are always striving to enhance the level of service we provide to customers. With the new system, all the customer has to do is simply email us the Gerber data, confident that we will manage the rest of the process to the highest possible standard. With a significantly faster turnaround, increased capacity and ultimately higher quality tooling, the automated CAD platform positions DEK perfectly to accommodate the growing demand for our services.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments