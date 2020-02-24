© HIPA

SEGA lays cornerstone for new Hungarian production hall

The cornerstone of the new production hall of Starters E-Components Generators Automotive (S.E.G.A.) Hungary was laid and a strategic partnership agreement was signed between the representative of the corporation and Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

SEGA will move to the new production hall in Szirmabesenyő, near Miskolc, by the summer of 2021, where, in addition to the production, the R&D department will continue to work in brand new laboratories, according to a report from HIPA. Formerly known as Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding, belonging to the Bosch Group, the division left the German company group with the help of a Chinese investor group in 2018. The Hungarian subsidiary of the group, Starters E-Components Generators Automotive (S.E.G.A.) Hungary develops and produces automotive products, mainly starter motors and generators in Miskolc as well as in Szirmabesenyő, close to Miskolc. SEGA produces approximately 9.6 million products a year, and continuously develops and introduces new products, one of the most important ones being the start-stop starter engine developed in Hungary. In addition to starters and generators, SEGA's R&D team is also involved in the development of Boost Recuperation Machine (BRM) mild hybrid systems, employing over 1,800 people in total. The new 13'500 square metre production hall to be built in Szirmabesenyő is part of the company's latest development, and the entire manufacturing process will be moved there from Miskolc. This will include a 4'500 square metre laboratory and development area.