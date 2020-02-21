© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

EUV photoresist company Inpria raises $31 million in funding

Inpria, a pioneer in high-resolution metal oxide photoresists for extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), has secured USD 31 million in Series C funding from a broad syndicate including two of the biggest names within the semiconductor manufacturing space.

This financing was led by photoresist manufacturer and existing investor, JSR Corporation. New investors included SK hynix Inc. and TSMC Partners. The round also included participation from existing investors Air Liquide Venture Capital ALIAD, Applied Ventures, Intel Capital and Samsung Venture Investment Corporation. “Inpria is the world leader in metal oxide photoresists for advanced EUV lithography process,” says Mark Slezak, President of JSR Micro and new Inpria Board Director, in a press release. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Inpria as we collaborate with them on quality and overall market acceptance.” Comprised of tin-oxide nanoclusters, Inpria photoresists deliver higher resolution with building blocks a fraction the size of traditional polymer-based resists which are tuned to optimally absorb EUV photons. Inpria recently brought online its high-volume manufacturing plant to support the initial production ramp for customers. “We believe our investor participation serves as an indicator for Inpria’s strategic significance to the semiconductor industry. We are delighted that our investor base now includes all semiconductor manufacturers worldwide that are currently adopting EUV patterning. This achievement is complemented by the strong participation of photoresist, equipment and industrial chemical manufacturer investors as well,” adds Andrew Grenville, CEO of Inpria.